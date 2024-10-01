A young and confident kiddo hilariously showed off his Mercedes-Benz toy vehicle

The little one opened a big gate in his home and drove in confidently like he made it in life already

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing their love for the young boy

A young kiddo flexed his Mercedes-Benz. Images: @karabomoloi381/ TikTok, @Olga Rolenko/ Getty Images

A toddler adorably showed off his Mercedes-Benz toy car, leaving the internet envious.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @karabomoloi381, the young one is seen at the car gate in his home. He got off his small Mercedes-Benz toy to open the big gate. The toddler was so confident in his actions.

One could swear the boy knows he is driving one of the most loved and expensive car brands. The TikTok user found the toddler's action funny and cute. They were not the only ones, the internet community liked the video and flooded the comment section.

"Onale show off abhuti oo."

Toddler shows off his toy car

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens love the confident toddler

The video gained over three million views, with many online users loving the toddler's confidence.

@Given asked:

"Wow where can I buy the car ?"

@𝒫 𝑀𝒶𝓃 𝑀𝒽𝓁𝓊𝓃𝑔𝓊 joked:

"Back from work or Groove?"

@Thaby-researcher commented:

"That time the car is so small, but he make sure the gate is wide open 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@kat.let.it_go🧚‍♀️ said:

"He has better driving skills than me😭😭🤣."

@YT:Mosa Pheha was entertained:

"He made it in life 🤣♥️."

@K.Mabiletsa loved:

"This is sooo cute 😭😭😭😭."

@Amogelang Lentswane stanned:

"The car is so big that he even had to open the gate all the way. I does not want to scretch his merc.A gentleman of note!"

