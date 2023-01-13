A kid whose father is a preacher found a way to stay full but she used the sacred body of Christ as her meal

The little girl went viral after she was captured on a video absentmindedly eating communion bread

Online users were in stitches over the clip of the girl happily eating and made their own jokes about the situation

A kid went viral on TikTok for getting her fill of communion bread. The girl is a pastor's kid and she decided to use what was available to keep hunger at bay.

A little girl whose dad is a pastor ate communion bread as food and people were amused. Image: Getty Images/VStock LLC/TikTok/mihlalimambi

Source: UGC

Peeps reacted to the viral clip with jokes. Netizens commented on what they would enjoy most between the "body of Christ" and the "blood of Jesus".

Pastor's kid feasts on communion bread

A child whose dad works as a pastor was casually eating communion bread. The video by @mihlalimambi shows how she was in her own world while eating the body of Christ like it was a meal. The creator later said her brothers drink the holy wine when peeps asked.

Watch the full video below:

South Africans in tears over pastor kid's make-shift snack

Mzansi loves to see children being hilarious and this little kid in a viral TikTok cracked people up. Many people were in the comments arguing that it is a great idea to eat readily available food.

ItsjustNosipho commented:

"Let her eat the bread of life."

a.mmy_yy commented:

"Liphi iWine."

Melody Wine commented:

"Having holy communion for breakfast."

Rcubed commented:

"She will be filled with the body of Christ."

M.makula commented:

"My bro and I did this but our dad said we had stolen the body of Jesus. You don't know how we cried for forgiveness from the Jesus inside us."

Rick commented:

"That’s a lot of the body of Christ!"

Cynthia commented:

"Mina I would go for the blood."

Khayone Ngcani commented:

"I don’t blame her, those things slap!"

Source: Briefly News