One hun amused the online community with her funny walk in high heels, and the clip went viral

The TikTok video sparked laughter among netizens, and it grabbed the attention of South Africans

People reacted to the stunner's antics as they headed to the comments section with jokes, and some shared their thoughts

A stunner went viral for her hilarious antics in a video making rounds on social media, leaving peeps amused.

A woman amused SA with her hilarious walk in high heels in a TikTok video. Image: @faith_raleting

Source: Instagram

SA woman's funny walk in heels

TikTok user @faith_raleting shared a clip on the video platform showing her walking super funny in stunning high heels while rocking a gorgeous short red dress.

The hun's walk left Mzansi in a fit of laughter, and the footage was well-received among South African netizens. It went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering over 262k views along with thousands of likes and comments within a few days of its release.

Watch the amusing video of the woman walking hilariously in heels below:

Mzansi cracks up in laughter

The young lady entertained South Africans as they flooded the comments section, cracking jokes while some simply laughed it off.

Semakaleng141 said:

"Walk wena girl."

Mahlodi added:

"Then the walk ya botagwa re bereke bjang ka yoma chomi..mara wa etrapa heel shem."

Salome was amused:

"Ahhh no you finished me."

Sonoblomo expressed:

"Chomi is everything okay at home?"

ItumelengDoris simply said:

"Love it."

Girlie wrote:

"Borrow me that walk."

Tank.iisoooo commented:

"Those men next to a car are so concerned."

SA hypes Black Panther strolling streets in heels

Briefly News previously reported that a video of a comic character showcasing Black Panther left Mzansi in stitches.

A TikTok video shared by @black.panther_sa shows a person dressed like the Marvel Comic character walking down the streets of Mzansi. The individual wore brown high heels to complete the look, which left SA floored. People hyped Black Panther up as the comic character strolled the streets, and many were amused. It went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views within a day of its publication.

Source: Briefly News