Mzansi’s biggest bird, an ostrich, decided to take a stroll down a street in Cape Town and mingle with its lovely people

Social media user @robyn_smith_sa shared the picture on social media, asking her people what the heck was going on

The people of Mzansi were loving this big bird's adventure and filled the comment section with the most hilarious comments

An ostrich decided to take a stroll down a main street in Cape Town and people could not believe their eyes. This bird was on a mission!

Social media user @robyn_smith_sa shared a snap of an ostrich walking down a street and the comments people made were priceless. Image: @robyn_smith_sa

Social media user @robyn_smith_sa saw a pic of the majestic feathered runaway on a WhatsApp group and just had to share it with her peeps on Twitter.

@robyn_smith_sa posted:

“Someone posted this in a WhatsApp group a short while ago… apparently an ostrich is in Ottery and making its way to the M5. What the hell?”

People could not get enough of it. This is one beauty of living in a country where wildlife still manages to roam freely. This ostrich has become a celeb and the people of Cape Town had all sorts to say about its adventures. Take a look:

@StephenLangtry was impressed by this bird’s choice of route, lol:

“I would also take the M5. Main Road is a bit congested this time of the day.”

@verydonniesmith felt sorry for the ostrich as she could only imagine how confused it was:

“Poor baby. Where they hold Ultra is mos an Ostrich farm isn't it? Maybe a hole in the fence or someone tried to steal him. Could feed a whole suburb at a braai, issa beeg bird lol.”

@did87j was onto something:

@Rafiqua_M feels Ostriches might like blue taxis:

