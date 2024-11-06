A woman was captured feeling Whitney Houston's hit song from the classic film, The Bodyguard deeply in her soul

The lady held a glass of wine in her hand, making sure not to spill a drop of it as she gave the performance of her life

Social media users were impressed by her undeniable love for soul music and shared their thoughts in the comments section

Soul music lovers often wear their hearts on their sleeves while listening to some of their favourite songs.

Mzansi was floored by a lady's passionate performance, dancing to a Whitney Houston hit. Image: @reneilwedorcasmonageng

Source: TikTok

They feel the lyrics deeply in their souls as they dance and sing along to the timeless hits.

Mzansi reacts to lady's passionate groove performance

A woman from Pretoria was the star of the show at a local soul session event where she gave the performance of her life to a Whitney Houston song. The lady held her wine glass for dear life as she felt every lyric of I Have Nothing enter her soul.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

One woman captured the lady's hilarious expressions and posted the clip on TikTok with the caption:

"The lady is feeling the song, man."

Everyone at the event was stunned by her passionate performance and even got a shout-out from the organisers.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady's Whitney Houston performance

Social media users were floored by the lady's expressiveness and commented:

@Bongi🧚‍♀️pointed out:

"This is how happy I want to be."

@bow fortu declared:

"This lady was the star of the day."

@Dibz noticed:

"One shoe came off, and then she decided, no man, let me walk barefoot."

@mohau explained:

"When the songs really connect with you, nobody can stop you from expressing yourself."

@Kefiloe Mmolawa confessed:

"Whitney does that to me, too."

@OwLinda_ Sithole shared:

"Being human in public."

@Neo_1948 commented:

"That's what free will looks like."

Lady slays famous Tyler Perrry scene and impresses SA

Briefly News also reported that despite his crumbling way of storytelling, Tyler Perry owned the black film industry in the early 2000s. The celebrated filmmaker stole everyone's heart by creating the two Why Did I Get Married? movies.

Movie lovers appreciated the relatability of the story and the star-studded crew who impeccably brought the script to life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News