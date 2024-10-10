A popular South African vocalist made waves on TikTok after rehearsing for a potential opportunity to share the stage with Breezy

After the American star announced his show in Mzansi this summer, his fans have been overjoyed

Social media users were amused by the woman's remix of the singer's hit song 'Don't Judge Me' and shared their thoughts in a thread of funny commrents

Chris Brown's collection of songs, including his hit track, 'No Air,' with Jordin Sparks, will be remembered worldwide.

Although his discography is huge, Mzansi will forever remember 'Don't Judge Me' after a funny TikTokker remixed it.

SA lady gets ready to perform with Chris Brown

A woman on TikTok, Lalamani Kutam, floored Mzansi when she first released her famous 'Don't Judge Me' remix. Kutam sang over Chris Brown's hit song and became a viral sensation.

The lady returned years later to perform the song for her followers and prepare her vocals for a chance to share the stage with Breezy when he visits South Africa this summer. The lady dusted many with her foolery.

Mzansi reacts to lady's dinging Chris Brown's hit song

Social media users were floored by Kutam's performance and commented:

@mandi asked:

"What if South Africa is a mental institution, and we are not aware of it?"

@Rose Kwenaite was influenced:

"Sisi, what have you done to Christ Brown's song? Every time I think or hear Christ Brown's song, I sing it the way you do."

@Thandiwe_maglaire:

"Chris brown said he is postponing."

@maMbathane was puzzled:

"What's happening in South Africa?"

@LadyN_Nkosazane:

"He said he's not coming anymore."

@Stephina January joked:

"Backup singer ya Chris Brown."

@Justin3000🇿🇦 shared:

"As a country, we must go to jail."

@Mademoiselle Aimée suggested:

"You should be the opening act."

@Ambeswa pleaded:

"Please represent us well, we will be watching."

Mzansi overjoyed by Chris Brown coming to SA

