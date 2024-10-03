One gent forgot to turn his camera off during a work Zoom meeting and gave his colleagues an unforgettable comedy show

Josh Jacobs is a loved South African TikTokker who creates hilarious content that immediately goes viral

Social media users were floored by the gent's new clip and shared their thoughts about the cringe scenario

TikTokkers are one of the most creative and funniest people. Just because one cannot fill up a theatre to throw punchlines at the audience like Trevor Noah or Kevin Hart does not mean they can't create a substantial social media following for being hilarious.

Mzansi was floored by a gent who made fun of his boss during a Zoom presentation. Image: @josh.jacobs

Source: TikTok

Josh Jacobs is one of Mzansi's loved comedic content creators who share relatable content.

SA floored by gent caught making fun of boss

Jacobs shared a cringe-worthy scenario of himself mocking his boss during a work presentation on Zoom. The gent is seen dressed in loungewear, eating cereal, and making fun of the lady speaking.

The comedian rolled his eyes and used hand signals to show his annoyance with the woman but totally had no idea that the entire team could see him as he forgot to turn off his camera. The boss called him out for his behaviour, and his heart almost jumped out of his chest.

Jacobs went viral for his accurate depiction of a very cringe moment and captioned his post:

"When you forget to switch off your zoom camera."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi floored by gent mocking boss in viral TikTok

Social media users were floored by the awkward meeting and shared their cringe work moments:

@Esther Birungi shared her experience:

"It happened to me once; I was cuddled up with bae."

@Jess would never recover:

"I would close my laptop forever."

@👑 Victoria 🇿🇦 cringed:

"Omg, I would die! That's why I put tape over my camera!"

@Mwende 😊🥰🇰🇪 shared a funny story:

"I remember a certain lady forgot to mute herself and started gossiping about her visitors who ate a lot and didn't do the dishes."

@xoxoyummydelicious understood the scenario:

"Haha, I forgot to turn off my camera once, and everyone was looking at me putting on makeup."

@reddi matsipa would run away:

"I would pack and leave the country."

@Lelo🧚🏼‍♀️would raise the white flag:

"I would send my resignation."

@Zeecona joked:

"Shivovo you are fired."

Employee sent HR request to work from home during winter

Briefly News also reported that an employer caught her HR officer off guard when they asked her to make changes to their work environment for the winter. The HR professional shared the baffling email on her TikTok, where the internet camped to stick hilarious comments on.

The email is one of five parts that ultimately mind-boggled HR.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News