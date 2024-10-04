A woman on TikTok floored the internet when she ruined her boyfriend's night with the simple click of a button

Britney watched as her man eased into an exciting game of soccer and quickly switched off the TV when his favourite player was about to score

Social media warned women to first check out the stability of their relationships before pulling a risky stunt like this

The gent could not believe that his girlfriend sabotaged him like that and opened his eyes wildly to express his disbelief.

Mzansi was floored after a lady ruined her boyfriend's night. Image: @leobritney_.

Britney filmed the foolery and posted it on TikTok, which instantly went viral.

Hun ruins boyfriend's night watching soccer

Men love sports, especially soccer. You'll hear one defending Messi, Ronaldo or Neymar.

Their sports debates are strong enough to end a decade-long friendship. Never come between a man and his love for sports; it's risky.

Britney took the risk of losing the love of her life for a viral TikTok video and did the unthinkable. The lady studied her man's joy as he enjoyed a good soccer match.

She also watched as his excitement and smile turned into rage and frustration when she switched off the television just as one of his favourite players was about to score.

Britney captioned the clip:

"I saw an opportunity and took it."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady's risking relationship for viral TikTok video

Social media users warned SA women not to try the risky move:

@Nomthandazo Nkosi warned the ladies:

"You must be sure that your man loves you before you participate in this challenge."

@flowersandfrequency tried to solve a mystery:

"I'm concerned; why did you cut the reaction, and why haven't you posted anything since? Just checking to see if you're still with us…hello?"

@Xter Sarpomaa was pleased:

"The sisterhood is proud of you."

@lilli commended the lady:

"She was brave."

@Mamvelase shared:

"Don't ever try this at home."

@Nhlanhla Buthelezi shared:

"And that's how our five-year relationship ended."

@Moipone Donna realised why men love hanging out with each other:

"Now I understand why they prefer watching soccer games at their friend's house because wow."

@Aus Maggie announced:

"He'd kick me out of his house... I'd never ever do that."

@charissa_d31 🇿🇦 was stunned by the lady's behaviour:

"Are you alive?"

@Lesley G commented:

"Grounds for a breakup."

