A man who was so engrossed in a football match could not keep calm in his seat as he responded to the tension on the pitch

Just as his team was about to make headway during the game, the man kept kicking his legs in a disturbing way

Many South Africans who commented on the video said the tension is too unhealthy for him and he may be on the brink of a hypertension

A short video shared on Facebook, showing an ardent football lover watching a match has stirred reactions on social media.

In the clip, the football lover could not keep still in his seat. The way he sat made him look like a man who was about to convulse with emotions if the match did not go his way.

A video of a man who could not sit still during a football game receives mixed reactions from fans.

Source: UGC

Hypertension is real

At a point, he was almost going to fall off before people erupted in joy at a goal. His expression changed suddenly as he celebrated.

Many people who reacted to the video shared by a Facebook user, advised against watching football as they said that hypertension is real.



Reactions:

@nwaformccollins said:

"I don't just like football at all."

@folorunshosamuel added:

"Please don't kill yourself."

@Shittamogbolahan commented:

"That's how I almost lost my life in 2006 when Chelsea played their first champions league final in moscow against Manchester United. Since then I don't watch penalty again."

AyoSiyanbola noted:

"He needs counseling or a total withdrawal from watching football contests. He is playing with fire by the act."

