Rachel and Siya Kolisi have the people of Mzansi swooning over their incredible rom-com relationship dynamic

Taking to social media, Rachel shared one of their most recent moments and it looks like Siya was ready and waiting

Peeps were laughing hard over Siya and Rachel creaming one another and shared their thoughts in the comment section

Rachel and Siya Kolisi are by far one of Mzansi’s favourite celeb couples. Just recently, the two were recorded shoving whipped cream in one another’s faces, all in the name of fun and love.

Rachel and Siya Kolisi got down and dirty, and creamed one another. Image: Instagram / @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Creaming someone is when you fill your hand with whipped cream from an aerated can of shaving cream and then you plop it right in their face when they least expect it.

Taking to Instagram Rachel shared a clip showing her and Siya having some innocent fun. By the looks of the clip, Rachel and Siya were hunting one another down to cream each other and happened to do it at the exact same time.

Siya was so nervous after being creamed by Rachel that he even hesitated to kiss her as he was anticipating being creamed again. These two are hilarious!

The people of Mzansi have a good chuckle on behalf of Rachel and Siya Kolisi

As expected, the people of Mzansi were left cry laughing over the clip. Rachel and Siya’s fun loving natures are just contagious. Peeps took to the comment section to let the couple know that they are here for the content they are serving.

Take a look at some of the sweet comments:

@sindile_majola said:

“You played yourself he was ready”

@zibbag said:

“Seems like he was expecting this. Someone snitched”

@noma.majija said:

“Siya isn't sure of that kiss, famnily❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

@bongi_senatle said:

“Definitely my favorite people ”

@kaybemok said:

“ it’s either Siya got a tip, or he’s quick! ❤️”

Rachel Kolisi sums up her relationship with Siya in a hilarious snap

In other Rachel and Siya news, Briefly News reported that Rachel Kolisi and Siya have had a strange year and took social distancing to a whole new level when the Springbok captain moved to KwaZulu-Natal.

On top of that Siya contracted Covid and had to self-isolate as did the rest of the family.

This resulted in a lot of Rachel and Siya's conversations took place online and not face to face. Taking to her Instagram account, Rachel shared a hilarious pic that summed up their marriage in 2021.

