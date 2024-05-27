An employer caught her HR officer off guard when they asked her to make changes to their work environment for the winter

An HR professional was baffled by a request made by an employee and shared it on her TikTok with a voiceover.

The HR professional was caught off guard by the bravery of one of their employees.

An HR professional shared a baffling email from an employee on her TikTok. The brave employee requested to work from home during winter as it is too cold to work from the office.

The employee did not just request the change of environment but also sent through a well-formulated plan for HR to review.

The HR professional could not believe her eyes as she read:

“As winter is approaching, I am writing to request to work from home from 01 June to 31 August 2024. Winter is the coldest and darkest season and I just don’t see myself getting out of my warm and cozy bed at 5:30am each week day to come to work during this season.”

The coldest season

The HR professional was stunned by the audacity of the employee that she said:

“Oh my gosh you guys, the things that HR professionals go through on a daily basis. Please read what this employee sent me. It was a very very interesting dialogue.”

The comments section is filled by netizens who backed up the employee and shared hilarious comments:

@other thought that the employee was being reasonable and should be granted the request:

“Valid request, it could have been phrased differently and in a more professional way.”

@Beauty Nkosi saw nothing wrong with the request and commented:

“I don’t blame then. I am the employee.”

@Mpho also backed the employee up and said:

“They are just asking to work from home for the duration stated- nothing wrong with this.”

