A South African baddie trended on TikTok after a group of Chinese women could not get enough of her

The women were so astonished by the Mzansi lady's beauty and African features that they touched her to see if she was real

Social media users were amazed by the Chinese's behaviour and shared their thoughts in the comments section

Chantel received much attention when she visited the country and turned heads wherever she went.

A Mzansi lady astonished Chinese people with her beauty and African features. Image: @______chanty

Most Chinese people have never met a black person in real life, and they are completely stunned when they see one.

Mzansi lady becomes celebrity in China

Chinese people look similar. They are famous for their naturally sharp eyes, long hair and light complexion.

The country does not have much cultural diversity like South Africa. In Mzansi, we have Asian, Chinese, Indian and white people coexisting with black people from different tribal groups.

Most Chinese people only see black people in the media, and they are completely shocked when they meet one in person, especially in their country, because spotting the odd one out is not much of a challenge.

A Mzansi lady who visited China received much attention because of her appearance. Chantel attracted a group of women who were astonished by her African features and hairstyle.

The ladies kept touching her as if they were checking if she was real or not. Chantel took it all in and posted the experience on her TikTok with the caption:

"POV: Perks of being black in China."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to famous lady in China

Social media users had a lot to say in the comments:

@Thomo Jr Ditshego commented:

"The last part, why is she looking at you like that? The way I don't know how to behave, I was going to laugh."

@PeeWaKayla shared a similar story:

"My daughter had to go to school with her Afro for a week all because everyone loved her fluffy hair, and they kept touching it, and she loved the attention."

@NadiaQhamaniNdlela🇿🇦🇵🇸🇨🇩 felt uncomfortable for Chantel:

"God, the way I don't like being touched, especially my hair."

@Mumo Faith would rethink going to China:

"l won't stand someone to give me such a look and touch my hair."

@mashengeee wished to to be admired:

"I would really love this experience, yho!"

@timszon:

"So true! You have to experience it to understand what she means."

@Prime🦇🥀noticed:

"The last one looks so scared."

@C✨Chantel replied:

"She was so shook! She even asked to touch my skin."

SA woman in China struggles to find salon for her hair

Briefly News also reported that a young South African lady in China had an unexpected experience with the salons. She wanted to do a certain hairstyle on her hair, however the stylist she went to couldn't pull it off.

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny.

