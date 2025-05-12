A young South African lady reflected on how her Grade 5 teacher saved her and her little sister’s lives

The Mzansi youngster posted the heartwarming story on TikTok and went viral with over half a million views over the weekend

Social media users shared their thoughts about the matter in a thread of 1.7K comments

A young South African lady from Pietermaritzburg opened up about how her Grade 5 teacher saved her.

The youngster touched many hearts after posting her truth in a now-viral TikTok post that generated over half a million views.

Lady saved by Grade 5 teacher

A South African lady named Leticia used to write letters to her Grade 5 teacher from an orphanage. She would request clothes and cosmetic products that the educator would deliver to them.

The teacher visited frequently, but the foster mother would sell the girls’ gifts because she believed that they didn’t deserve them. The teacher did not stop visiting and urged the sisters to study hard for a brighter future.

The educator soon realised that the orphanage was not a good place for them and took the girls in after fighting hard. Leticia testified against her dad, who had been sexually abusing her. The teacher, her husband and kids made the girls feel warm and welcome in their home.

The husband was patient when it came to earning the girls’ trust and eventually became their father figure. The sisters went to school and graduated.

Today, Leticia is struggling to find a job, but her parents are patient with her and advised her to do the same. She acknowledges the beautiful love she has received from her teacher and her family.

Leticia captioned her now-viral TikTok video:

“How that one teacher saved me and my sister’s life.”

See the TikTok post below:

Mzansi warmed by beautiful foster story

Social media users were touched by the lovely story and said:

@Nkosazana_______wrote:

“My girl, please prepare yourself because God is about to do wonders for you! There are incredible blessings that are coming for you and your family, I’m scared. You’re getting that job this year and more.”

@Musaxmagagula 🤍 was amazed:

“Turns out the novels I read are actually someone’s life? Man, God is with you sis, and you shall be blessed in abundance!”

@Asekhona Nonie Zondi wrote:

“Such a testimony of God's goodness.”

@ALUVE MNISI❤️ commented:

“I hear that they never gave up on y'all but I love you more for acknowledging and appreciating their love and efforts. I love grateful people wholeheartedly, makes the world a better place.”

