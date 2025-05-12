A young South African lady from Cape Town had Mzansi giggling at her level of forgetfulness

The woman had forgotten her car and only realised while editing a TikTok video after chilling on the couch at home

Social media users related to her story and also shared their thoughts on the lady’s now-viral video

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A South African actor and broadcaster on TikTok shared her story of forgetting her car in the CBD.

A Mzansi lady shared the story of forgetting her car. Image: @anathigodlo

Source: TikTok

She realised she had forgotten her vehicle halfway home and walked back to find it again.

Woman forgets car in Cape Town

A young South African woman, Anathi Godlo, shared her amusing story of forgetting her car in the CBD. The actor and broadcaster from Cape Town explained that she had driven her car to work and forgotten by the time she knocked off.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Godlo walked straight out of the building and walked home. On her way back to her place, nothing clicked, and she realised that she had driven to work that morning after spotting her car in a video that she’d been editing on TikTok while chilling on the couch.

The young woman got up and went to look for her car. On her way to Bree Street where she had parked, she told Mzansi that she was a forgetful person.

“I can’t believe myself, honestly, I’m ridiculous. Honestly, there’s this other time I left my keys dangling outside my door, and then I was looking for them, and I only discovered them in a video. The only way I realised that I forgot my car on Bree Street is because I was editing a TikTok and saw that I drove to work today, so I walked back.”

Godlo did not beat herself up for her mistake and got excited as she approached her car, which had been safely parked since the morning. She captioned her now-viral TikTok:

“This level of forgetfulness needs to be studied.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady forgetting car

Social media users shared their thoughts on the woman’s stories and commented:

Mzansi was amazed by a lady who forgot about her car. Image: @anathigodlo

Source: TikTok

@Chantelle Williams asked:

“You walked home and still didn’t realise?”

@Anathi G 🍒✨explained:

“At all. I even got home, threw myself on the couch and started editing a video, which is when I saw that I drove to work.”

@roooobin__said:

“No, but now I have to follow you because God forbid the girlies be a bit forgetful.”

@_unaathi wrote:

“You forgot that you have a car? Girl, give me that car.”

@naz shared:

“Knowing me, I would have forgotten to bring the keys.”

@lovechild.nathi was amazed:

“I get forgetting house keys, but an entire car?”

@Gabi commented:

“No, because this is something that would happen to me.”

@Jess said:

“I’m perplexed, but I also get it.”

@lola wrote:

“If you don’t want the car, just say that.”

3 More car-related stories by Briefly News

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News