Rapper K.O added scores of new fans to his growing list of supporters after partnering with a local internet provider dedicated to helping South African communities.

The 44-year-old Pharadise hitmaker joined up with Fibretime, in order to help youngsters achieve their dreams by having access to affordable, high-speed internet.

South African rapper K.O wants to help local communities. Image: mrcashtime.

Recently, K.O impressed local fans after releasing his latest hit, Pharadise, featuring Young Stunna, which fans called an instant hit dedicated to Mzansi’s hustlers.

K.O wants to break the door down for Mzansi’s youngsters

K.O speaks about his partnership with Fibretime in the video below:

According to an Instagram post, K.O, who has over a decade of success in the local music scene, said he wants to help youngsters by giving them access to the internet.

K.O said:

“The perfect balance to me is attaining fame based on you doing something great. How about we make it easy for kids to be able to do it, and at least accomplish some of these things that I am talking about right in their backyard? Fibretime’s vision and community development is something that I am extremely passionate about because it’s a door open behind me. They are bringing the portal to your house; all you need is to know what you want, and the world is your oyster.”

K.O promoted his new single in the post below:

K.O teases new album

Following the release of Pharadise, K.O continues to push his upcoming album, Phara City, set to drop in June 2025.

The 44-year-old star has been spending time in the studio, hoping his new offering can help his dream of putting Mzansi hip-hop back at the summit of the local music scene.

South African rapper K.O is a fan favourite among local music lovers. Image: mrcashtime.

Fans praise K.O

Local netizens reacted on social media to say they are proud of K.O and they have been since he first made his mark on the local music scene over a decade ago.

Disco_ncapai is impressed:

“As fans of the big homie, we are happy to be part of his journey 🙏🔥🔥💪. GOAT 🐐 status.”

Almost_slipped is a massive fan of K.O:

“The best rapper to ever last this long in the game and still running it even now🔥🥇🙌.”

Mamtay766 agrees with K.O:

“Give a girl the right shoes, and she can conquer the world🌟💋😮🔥😍💜.”

Kingjrthemusic is amazed by K.O:

“I don't know how he does it, mara every year, I'm inspired by the moves since primary in Grade 6 through #Teargas.”

Ralemalucky offered their support:

“O Nja sganga, my brother spirit, to you my king.”

Nota Baloyi is not a fan of K.O’s album cover art

As reported by Briefly News, outspoken South African music executive Nota Baloyi criticised K.O’s upcoming album cover art.

K.O’s album, Phara City, is set to be released in June 2025, and while fans are eagerly waiting for the new music, Baloyi said he is not a fan of the cover art.

