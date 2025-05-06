A young man in South Africa broke down a R50k salary in a TikTok video that is making the rounds online

The gent revealed how much he spent in just one day, expressing his frustrations and more

Comments poured in from Mzansi netizens as they headed to the comments section to share their thoughts

In a time when prices continue to soar, one young gent in South Africa shared his frustrations about earning R50k in a shaky economy.

A man shared that a R50k salary is insufficient to live on in South Africa, as he showcased how much he spent in one day. Image: @shah_omar

Man vents about R50k salary

The video, posted under the handle @shah_omar, has quickly gained traction on social media, showing the man expressing frustration over how little is left of his earnings at the end of the day.

@shah_omar shared that he went to the clothing retailer H&M to buy some items, and his bill amounted to R2k plus, and he expressed how he bought seven items. He added that he got a charger for himself, one for his wife, and a wireless Apple charger from Apple, which cost him R3,600.

Shockingly, @shah_omar also revealed that, when he included the food they bought, the total came to around R7,000, which was used up in just one day, leaving him disheartened and questioning whether R50k is truly enough in today’s economy.

While taking to his TikTok caption, the man simply said the following:

"The math ain’t mathing."

Mzansi netizens flooded the comments section, with many relating to the man’s situation. Some pointed out how the rising cost of living in South Africa makes even a seemingly high salary feel insufficient. Others shared their own experiences, noting that salaries often disappear quickly due to debt, black tax, and inflation.

Take a look at the video below:

The video has reignited conversations around financial literacy, budgeting, and the true cost of living in Mzansi. Many people took to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

Zaheeeerah said:

"I don’t think this guy is boasting at all. He’s stating facts. R50k is nothing. Spent 120k in 2 months. And that’s without having a ball of a time, just necessities. Groceries come to R10k per month.

Zoe, Mrs Bhebhe shared:

"Everyone can survive with a salary of R20k or less, the problem is the habits."

Jessiicarr69 wrote:

"Reading these comments makes me double think everything, I make R27k net and I feel rich, I live alone in Cape Town, work from home, I can't afford to buy the latest things all the time, but I feel rich."

Nqoba_01 expressed:

"Spending R7K in 1 day is crazy, some of us are trying to survive with R5K the whole month."

Ibrahim_44_1 commented:

"You’re are the problem, my brother."

South Africans vent on high cost of living in Mzansi

Briefly News reported that a woman on TikTok, Precious White, could no longer face the challenges that came with living in Cape Town and returned home.

reported that a woman on TikTok, Precious White, could no longer face the challenges that came with living in Cape Town and returned home. One man in South Africa had had enough of the high cost of living and took to social media to vent his frustration, which many could relate to.

A young woman complained about her financial struggles and the mounting bills, saying she hardly enjoys her salary.

