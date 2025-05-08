UK Woman Goes Viral With Grocery Haul from South African Store, Mzansi Reacts

A woman from the United Kingdom showcased her grocery haul from a South African store

A UK content creator captured the attention of many people on social media after she shared a grocery haul video featuring products from a South African store.

UK lady shows grocery haul from SA store

The lady, who has a growing audience for her lifestyle and travel content, took to her TikTok account under the handle @toastwithhope to showcase the items she bought during a visit to a South African grocery store, and many were impressed by her excitement and curiosity.

In the video, she pulls out familiar favourites like biltong, sausage, Simba Chips and more, expressing how unique and flavourful South African products are compared to those she’s used to in the UK.

People in Mzansi loved her enthusiasm and genuine interest in the local culture. Many commented on how heartwarming it is to see someone from abroad appreciating South African products. @toastwithhope went on to say that her grocery haul amounted to R1,359.68.

Social media users have since flooded the comments section with positive reactions, thanking her for shedding light on what they often take for granted. Some even invited her to try more local dishes

Her video has gone viral, racking up thousands of likes and shares, and sparking conversations around how South African food continues to make its mark internationally. It's a feel-good moment that not only celebrates culture but reminds locals of the gems found in their own country.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to the woman's grocery haul video

The online community reacted as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts on the woman's grocery haul, while some shared other food she could try.

Pieterherbst17 said:

"Now! Take two slices of bread with butter, then add the chips from the green bag in between the 2 slices of bread and eat them like that."

Tautona expressed:

"I'm more concerned that all this cost her R1370?? one thousand, three hundred Rand!!! That could buy you groceries for a month down south."

Jana de Klerk expressed:

"MA'AM! Comparing biltong to beef jerky is a sin! & Ghost Pops to prawn cocktail is a criminal offence!"

Roxy Mudie commented:

"You have to try a peppermint crisp! It’s a chocolate with a crunchy minty inside - bite each end off and drink milk through it like a straw. The yummiest mintiest chocolate treat!"

