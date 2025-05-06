A video showcasing African moms braaiing with their children in China left many Asian people shocked

The TikTok clip went viral, leaving many people in South Africa outraged, while those in China were left surprised

Mzansi netizens reacted with mixed feelings as they headed to the comments section to share their thoughts

A TikTok video showing a group of South African mothers braaiing with their children in China has gone viral, leaving local residents stunned and sparking a wave of reactions online.

Locals in China stared at a group of South African mothers strangely. Image: @buntunkosi1

Source: TikTok

SA mommies' braai with kids in China stuns locals

In the now-viral clip, the women can be seen setting up in a tent with their kids as their a braai in a communal outdoor space, complete with grilled meats, laughter, and children running around. The sight of the cultural tradition playing out in an unexpected setting left many Chinese onlookers surprised and social media users around the world intrigued.

The video, which was shared by @buntunkosi1, quickly gained traction on TikTok, racking up thousands of views and comments. While some viewers in South Africa expressed pride at seeing Mzansi traditions celebrated abroad, others were concerned about how the braai was received by the local community in China.

Chinese locals featured in the background of the clip appeared both curious and fascinated by the lively scene as they watched the mothers in a strange way. According to commenters, such public grilling gatherings are rare in urban Chinese environments, especially when conducted by foreigners.

The South African moms behind the video have yet to issue a public response, but many netizens praised them for embracing their roots and involving their children in cultural traditions, regardless of location.

As the video spreads, it serves as a touching reminder of how cultural customs may cross national boundaries and emphasises the importance of exercising cultural awareness while expressing them in new contexts.

Watch the video below:

People online react to Chinese people looking at Africans

The online community reacted as they took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the video, saying:

South African singer-songwriter Lloyiso said:

"We had the same experience in China a week ago, so dehumanising."

Katekani Francis Chauke shared:

"This is the same way you guys look at us people with Albinism."

Chants expressed:

"You should've charged them a fee to stare, cos wow!"

Zinhle Zwane939 wrote:

"Some people may find this cute, but personally, I wouldn't like to be stared at like I'm some animal at the Zoo."

Africanstyles cracked a joke, saying:

"The same way they look at us in South Africa as Zimbabweans."

Avela tshongweni commented:

"You can tell they are not racist, just curious."

A group of South African mothers in China were stared at by locals in a strange way. Image: @buntunkosi1

Source: TikTok

Other stories of South Africans abroad

Briefly News recently spoke with a South African woman living between Switzerland and South Africa who created a heartfelt video ranking the five things she misses most about her homeland.

recently spoke with a South African woman living between Switzerland and South Africa who created a heartfelt video ranking the five things she misses most about her homeland. A desperate South African mother trapped in the Netherlands has made an emotional plea for help on TikTok.

An Afrikaner farm worker on an H2A agricultural visa gave viewers a fascinating glimpse into his comfortable life in Montana.

Source: Briefly News