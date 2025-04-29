A South African farm worker currently living in Montana, USA, shared a video tour of the comfortable house he shares with his father while working there on an H2A agricultural visa

In the clip, the Afrikaner man shows viewers the cosy living space complete with central heating, a fully-equipped kitchen with a large fridge and separate bedrooms

Despite enjoying his time abroad, the content creator revealed he will be returning to South Africa in just 21 days, but plans to go back to America in February

A man shared a clip showing what his home in the US looks like while he works as a farmer there. Images: @kevinhattinghh2a

A South African farm worker has given viewers a glimpse into life on an American farm with an H2A visa. Content creator @kevinhattinghh2a shared a video tour in April of his living quarters in Montana, USA, where he's currently working on an agricultural visa.

"Let me show you what our H2A house looks like in Montana," he said at the start of his tour. "My dad and I are privileged to work together, so we live here together. There is a camper where other guys can sleep when they visit."

The video begins with shots of the farm surroundings, showing agricultural machinery, storage silos, and what appears to be a warehouse setup behind the house. It's a working farm with all the necessary equipment nearby.

Inside the home, Kevin shows off comfortable living spaces including two bedrooms, each with a double bed and desk. The house features a fully-equipped kitchen with a large fridge, microwave, oven, washing machine and dryer. He also takes viewers through the bathroom area with a shower and a separate toilet.

Winter comfort in America

As the tour continues, Kevin explains that the weather in Montana is getting increasingly cold. "It's currently -15 degrees," he said. "We are expecting snow for the weekend, and it will get colder. Luckily we have central heating and our house will stay warm for the cold nights."

The H2A visa programme allows foreign workers to enter the US temporarily to perform agricultural work. For many South Africans, especially those with farming backgrounds, this programme offers valuable work opportunities abroad. Kevin and his father appear to have settled well into their American farm life, despite the harsh winter conditions they're facing.

Despite his comfortable setup, Kevin shares that his current stay is coming to an end soon. "It's a blessing to be here, although I will be going home soon. I have 21 days left, then I'll go home and return back in February."

H2A visa dreams and questions

The content creator ends his video with words of encouragement for other South Africans hoping to join the H2A programme:

"For those struggling to get on the H2A programme, just hang in there and hope for the best. Just keep putting in the work and it will pay off. If you have any questions, you're welcome to comment, and I will make time to respond."

His video prompted several questions and comments from South Africans interested in similar opportunities:

@Johlene wp asked for help:

"Kevin, is there a way to help my husband with a job too, no matter where... He really wants to come too. Can you DM me please?"

@hendrick expressed his wish:

"Layman, enjoy it! Wish I could also get a chance to work there."

@nzcve7130 had a practical question:

"One question, if you want to work on a farm in America. Do you have to rent your own house, or is it part of the job if you work for the farmer?"

@🤙N🤙LOUW✌️ was eager to know more:

"Yes, buddy. I would like to talk. Who do I talk to and how do I get it done?"

@Mom🥰 asked on behalf of family:

"My sister's son wants to go over, he was born a farmer's son. He really wants to know how you can help him?"

