A young lady shared her journey to landing a job after six years of searching, and many people were touched by her story

The woman revealed the title of the position she secured, and the TikTok video gained massive traction online

Comments poured in from social media users who were inspired by her success, and many showered her with congratulatory messages

After six long years of tirelessly searching for employment, a young lady has finally landed her dream job.

A young lady expressed how she landed a job after six years of being unemployed. Image: @eyasezion

Source: TikTok

Woman bags a job after 6 years of searching

The hun who goes by the TikTok handle @eyasezion holds a Master's degree in Education, spent years submitting countless job applications, attending interviews, and completing short courses to boost her CV. Despite the setbacks, she remained determined.

Her perseverance paid off when she received an offer from a university, which she did not disclose as a lecturer position. While taking to her caption, she expressed her well wishes for herself, saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"God blessed me with a lecturer job this year. Allow me to reintroduce myself as a BEd Honours lecturer and research supervisor."

The news brought her joy, as she expressed how the journey was not an easy feat for her and required a lot of hard work.

Like many young South Africans, @eyasezion’s journey highlights the challenges of youth unemployment in the country. According to Statistics South Africa, the youth unemployment rate stood at 45.5% in the last quarter, with many graduates struggling to secure work despite being qualified.

The woman's story has inspired many not to give up, and the video went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

SA touched by woman's unemployment story

People in South Africa were inspired, and many flooded the comments section, praising the woman, while others asked questions.

Noxolo Mchunu shared:

"Nam cc after 5 years, last year bengigraduatela ihonours yam. ngikhuluma nje im a lecturer ngiqale February. namanje angikakakholwa."

Thandeka said:

"And yes, you're my supervisor. He's God... Congratulations."

Karabo_Dlamini expressed:

"We never understand in our waiting season, but one thing about God's timing, it’s everything! Congratulations mama!"

Andy stated:

"Congratulations...did you get a lecture job with only your teaching qualification, or did you do honours, etc?"

uFanelesibonge replied:

"Oh my baby! Look where you are now!! I’m privileged to have observed the love and efforts you have put over the years for the well-being of students especially the queer! Congratulations."

Bongeka Mbatha commented:

"Oh wow, congratulations! His delays are indeed divine!"

Florrie shared:

"God had bigger plans for you. Congratulations, stranger!"

A woman shared how she landed a job after six years of searching. Image: @eyasezion

Source: TikTok

More stories of people landing jobs

Briefly News reported that a young woman in South Africa has become an inspiration to many after sharing her incredible journey of landing a job in Germany.

reported that a young woman in South Africa has become an inspiration to many after sharing her incredible journey of landing a job in Germany. @noxolocataleyatobo took to TikTok where she revealed she landed a new job straight after a successful interview, and SA is here for it.

A woman's perseverance finally paid off after nearly a decade of searching for employment in South Africa's challenging job market. Content creator @matxatxi95slendoor shared her emotional employment victory on TikTok, revealing that her job search had finally ended after seven difficult years.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News