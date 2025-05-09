A young lady called out the leading online store, Shein, over her latest purchase, which went wrong

In the TikTok video, she unveiled what she ordered versus what she got, and it grabbed the attention of many

The online community was amused by the item she received, and they rushed to the comments section, cracking jokes

When ordering online, it's not always certain that one will get exactly what they ordered; this was the case for this young woman.

A lady showcased her Shein purchase in a TikTok video over her disappointing online experience. Image: @chibasezwibuya4

Source: TikTok

Woman crushed by Shein purchase

A young woman from South Africa was left disappointed and heartbroken after her eagerly awaited Shein order turned out to be nothing like what she expected.

Taking to her TikTok account under the handle @chibasezwibuya4, she showcased the fashion mishap that quickly made waves on social media, with many users sympathising with her experience while others joked about her fashion fail.

According to the woman, she had placed an order for what she believed were cool shades. However, when the parcel arrived, reality hit hard. The sunglasses looked vastly different from what was advertised on the popular online store's website. Not only did the shades look smaller, but they did not fit her when she tried them on.

@chibasezwibuya4 expressed her disappointment while taking to her TikTok caption, saying:

"Shein will never see my money again."

The woman's reaction, a mix of shock, frustration, and humour, resonated with thousands of South Africans who related to the risks of online shopping.

Shein, known for its trendy yet affordable fashion, has become hugely popular among South African youth. However, this incident serves as a reminder of the gamble that sometimes comes with fast fashion.

Despite the disappointment, the woman’s light-hearted approach and transparency about the mishap earned her praise, and the video that made rounds online sparked wider conversation about consumer awareness, return policies, and the importance of reading product reviews before clicking “add to cart.”

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to woman's Shein order

South Africans wasted no time flooding the comment section, expressing both sympathy and amusement over the situation. Some people found it hilarious, while others questioned whether it was a case of misrepresentation or just a rare fluke.

Pertunia Phetla said:

"It’s giving THE MATRIX vibe."

La-Fortche🇿🇦SoulHealer cracked a joke, saying:

"To protect only the eyelashes from dust."

Christabelncube shared:

"I think Lolitha bought hers in Temu too."

Its_Rahya expressed:

"Girl, my cousin has the same glasses on her cart, let me send her your video."

Neema was amused:

"Why am I laughing so loud. The combination of the background music is making it even worse."

People show off what they ordered vs what they got

Briefly News previously reported that one stunning lady gave her viewers a glimpse into what she ordered versus what she received.

previously reported that one stunning lady gave her viewers a glimpse into what she ordered versus what she received. One woman in Mzansi was quickly met with disappointment, and she took to social media to show it off.

A pretty hun shared a video showing what she received when she ordered a tripe and pap dish from an online store.

