Award-winning rapper Ntokozo Mdluli, famously known as K.O added details on his upcoming show to celebrate a decade of his first solo album

The hitmaker graced the music scene as a member of the trio Teargas in the mid-2000s, giving us classic hits we still jam to

The upcoming show will feature top South African singers and rappers and will be held in Johannesburg

Rapper K.O shares his upcoming concert updated line-up. Image: @gettyimages

Source: Getty Images

Record label owner and musical artist K.O. is celebrating a milestone. His debut solo album, Skanda Republic, will turn ten on November 7th this year, and he will be joined on stage by some of the biggest names in the Mzansi music scene.

The Sete hitmaker shared an updated lineup poster on his Instagram account under the user handle @mrcashtime, leaving his fans unable to contain their excitement.

The concert details, as shared by the rapper

The show, hosted by Martel Cognac, will be held at Carfax in New Town on November 1st. The lineup includes Big Zulu, DJ Maphorisa, Cassper Nyovest, Zee Nxumalo, Mr JazzQ, Nadia Nakai, Moozlie, and many more.

Early bird tickets were R150 but sold out due to popular demand, with phase tickets selling at R200.

See the poster below:

Mzansi music lovers gear up for the concert

After seeing the rapper's updated post, the artist's fans took to the comment section to share their excitement, while others asked about a few names not seen on the list:

User @swazinayedwa said:

"It's too much."

User @thand_ekamavuso detailed:

"Bought 2 tickets yesterday🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

User @4jimmyconway shared:

"I thot big Zulu career died and buried😂😂😂 Nah do some reshuffling man."

User @bonganideon commented:

"We bought the tickets already🔥🙆🏽‍♂️🔥This is going to be EPIC!!🔥."

User @ndabambi.leroy asked:

"Phase 2, Cape Town @mrcashtime?"

User @dr_nkonyane_7 added:

"You cooking my brother👏 kuyaspanwa 🔥🔥🔥."

Rapper K.O. confirms a verse form AKA in upcoming album

In another Briefly News article, K.O. left fans eagerly waiting for his upcoming album I Think You Spoke Too Soon after confirming that it will feature a verse from the late rapper AKA.

He also shared that it wasn't easy listening to it, knowing he was gone.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News