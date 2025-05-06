DJ Tira remains the name on everyone’s lips because of his ability to get ahead of the trends

His recent deal with Honor has him producing viral content daily as fans lap up his new hustle

Briefly News caught up with DJ Tira to chat about the venture, and had a chance to review one of the phones

DJ Tira is a hustler of note, and his longevity in the industry is proof that Malume is here to stay.

DJ Tira opened up about his latest deal. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

He knows how to hop from one trend to another, remaining relevant to his older audience while still drawing in the younger crowd who consume viral content.

His recent venture that has his name on everyone’s lips is his deal with Honor. Anyone with eyes has seen that Malume, alongside some celebs, have been pushing this phone waya-waya.

He is constantly trending on X and IG, where he gives away money or different models of the phone brand.

When we asked to describe the Honor phone in one word, DJ Tira responded:

“Mzansi’s best smartphone. I can’t use one word.”

But what is all the buzz really about?

Briefly News was honoured, pun fully intended, with the opportunity to test out the Honor X7c to see if it matches the hype.

This phone is budget-friendly, valued at around R4500-R5000. The water-resistant smartphone focuses on durability and has a battery life that lasts forever - up to 25 hours of screen-on time.

Speaking to Briefly News, DJ Tira added that he loves the versatility of the phone across all its ranges.

DJ Tira shared thoughts about his new partnership with a mobile brand. Image: @djtira

Source: Instagram

Social media users seem to agree, as social commentator Phil Mphela took to X to share his thoughts on the recently launched Magic 7 Pro Honor phone:

“This is not a paid tweet Neh! I never thought I would leave the iPhone brand until I was gifted the #HonorMagic7pro. I love this phone. After being an iOS loyal customer for years ... I am happy that I hardly even touch my iPhone anymore. I'm on this Honor full-time. The features, the camera, the convenience AND I DON'T FEEL LIKE I'M RENTING MY PHONE LIKE I DO WITH iPHONE AND ITS CHARGES.”

Responding to his post, X user @IamNewHere91 said:

“Bought the Honor 9Xb last year, best phone I've ever owned. Doesn't even crack when it falls.”

However, X user @marrtinos disagreed, saying:

“My Honor x5 takes horrible pictures yoh. I'm glad the Magic 7pro gives you joy.”

From our side, the X7c pictures were quite good for the price range. However, if you’re looking for a phone for gaming or heavy-duty rendering, you might want to give the X7c a skip and opt for something else - maybe the Magic 7 Pro?

Ronwen Williams signs deal with tech company

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams reportedly inked a multimillion-dollar endorsement deal with global tech company HONOR.

Ronwen Williams is in his winning season, and we love it for him. From being nominated for a Ballon d'Or Yachine Trophy to securing multi-million endorsement deals.

Source: Briefly News