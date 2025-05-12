A 16-year-old netball star from Cape Town's Nyanga township captured the nation with her dreams of representing Mzansi on an international court

She shared her story of growing up playing netball, getting a scholarship, and earning her national colour on TikTok while seeking donations for her travel overseas

Social media users were quick to jump in with encouragement, promising her that she would, and tagging Minister Gayton McKenzie to help make the dream a reality

A teenager sought travel fare help after being selected to play netball in Paris. Image: @avethandwa.q

A young sports star from the Cape Flats won hearts online with her determination to shine on a global stage after being selected to represent the country in Paris.

She posted her story on her TikTok account @avethandwa.q, where people showed her love, support, and hope that she'd make it to the City of Lights.

The rising star's big netball dream

The 16-year-old shared her journey in a heartfelt post, starting from her early netball days at Norma Road Primary in Athlone. She was lucky enough to get into Wynberg Girls' High School through a netball scholarship, where she dominated on the court and never looked back. In 2023, while doing Grade 9, she got her Western Province colours and later earned a spot on the Southern Cape Tours team.

Now, she is scheduled to travel to Paris to represent Mzansi, but the trip costs around R60K, with no sponsor in sight. She asked the public for help, hoping to take one more step towards her Proteas dream.

See the TikTok post below:

Mzansi promises to support

Social media users were deeply moved by the young lady's honesty and determination. The comment section lit up with people promising to share her story far and wide until someone important noticed. Many said she should tag the Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture, confident he'd step in. Others offered to donate or assist in raising funds.

South Africans tagged Minister Gatton McKenzie and asked him to assist a young sports star. Image: @avethandwa.q

Source: TikTok

User @Thembisasafespace said:

"Please, someone tag Minister Gayton McKenzie to assist this child star of ours🌹."

User @Phelisa Mrawusi added:

"Hey, Mamie. Firstly, congratulations on making it 🔥. We don’t know each other, but I'm so proud of your bravery for asking for help, and I promise you you will get to Paris 🔥."

User @ok051573 shared:

"Netball SA and Gayton McKenzie would be highly interested in your matter. I highly support what you have done. Continue being a shining star, young girl. Our country needs more youth of your Calibre."

User @Thobeka Mdakane Tebe commented:

"As South Africans, this is nothing for us. We will make sure you make it, dear. We are always there for each other in good and bad times."

User @siviwembambisa noted:

"We have a minister who serves in this department, my child. He will definitely listen to your story."

User @Xoliswa Ngqokotya 🇿🇦 advised:

"Go to the Arts and Culture offices near you. Ask them to help you.""

