South African media personality Anele Mdoda is living her best life and makes sure peeps know

The radio host posted pictures on her social media page and announced that she had made it to Germany for the UEFA Champions League final

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the star going to Germany for the UEFA Champions League final

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Anele Mdoda living her best life in Germany. Image: Oupa Bopape/ Dominik Magdziak

Source: Getty Images

One thing about Anele Mdoda is that she will always live her best life and travels abroad, and her recent post proves that.

The radio host and media personality excitedly announced her arrival in Germany and also revealed that she is in Munich for the upcoming UEFA Champions League final that is taking place on Saturday, 31 May 2025.

Mdoda posted pictures of her at the airport just after she shared some content regarding her belated birthday dinner with her bridal squad.

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens react to Anele Mdoda's international trip

Shortly after the star posted about her trip to Germany, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@j_nthato joked:

"You are international, and we are back in South Africa."

@QueenNerfititi commented:

"Ooh bon voyage, sthandwa you deserve it."

@Pat88_mas said:

"Anele is a gone girl for real."

@precious_pulley wrote:

"Shuu, Mamfene, please give me two Heinekens nyana."

Anele Mdoda landed in Germany for the UEFA Champions League match. Image: @zintathu

Source: Instagram

What you need to know about Anele Mdoda

Anele started her career as a radio personality and DJ in 2004. By then, she was a student pursuing politics and international relations at the University of Pretoria. While on campus, she met Grant Nash, and after interacting for a couple of days, the two built on-air chemistry.

Later on, in 2007, she landed a gig at Highveld FM, a Johannesburg-based radio station. When she landed the job, she saw the need for a co-host. She suggested Nash, and that is how the pair made their show a success. At Highveld FM, they hosted an evening show that aired on weekdays. They worked at Highveld FM for one year.

In 2024, Anele Mdoda and Buzza James reportedly started dating, but the couple tried to keep their relationship off social media. Eagle-eyed fans managed to put two and two together. They concluded that Anele was dating the Buzza, who is allegedly a lawyer and a Xhosa Prince of the AbaThembu tribe.

Anele also somewhat made her relationship with Buzza social media official when she shared pictures of her and her man's Halloween costumes last year. The star dressed as Cruella De Ville, while James was dressed as Stanley Ipkiss from The Mask.

Thembisa Nxumalo's marriage allegedly collapses

While Anele Mdoda is celebrating a new chapter in her relationship with Bonelela Buzza James, her sister Thembisa's marriage is reportedly facing difficulties.

Briefly News reported that Thembisa and her husband, Mfanelo Nxumalo, separated. According to reports in February, Mfanelo Nxumalo moved out of their home and is renting an apartment in Northcliff. In addition to moving out of their home and finding a new partner, Nxumalo and Mdoda allegedly communicate via email.

Source: Briefly News