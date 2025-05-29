Media personality Anele Mdoda shared sneak peeks of how her belated birthday dinner with her bridal squad went on social media

The 947 radio host shared several pictures of them have the best time during the dinner

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the pictures Anele Mdoda shared on social media

Anele Mdoda posted pictures of her belated birthday dinner. Image: @zintathu

Source: Instagram

Media personality Anele Mdoda had been hogging headlines ever since pictures of her "secret" wedding were leaked by her friend Khaya Dlanga on social media.

Recently, the 947 radio host revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that she had hosted her bridal squad to a belated dinner. Mdoda who's engaged to Buzza James posted the pictures of their dinner online.

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens react to Anele Mdoda's belated birthday dinner pics

Shortly after she posted the pictures from her belated birthday dinner with her bridal squad, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@BTL_Lee commented:

"This era looks good on you, Anele."

@Ondy88 said:

"Guuuurl,your smile on the first snap says it all. You and your ladies look gorgeous."

@Siyanndaa wrote:

"Love how you picked your true friends, and didn't run after fake celebrity friends."

@asvlznyn complimented Anele:

"Love this for you kesana."

Anele Mdoda looked stunning at her belated birthday dinner. Image: @zintathu

Source: Instagram

When did Anele and Buzza James start dating?

Anele Mdoda and Buzza James reportedly started dating last year, but the couple tried to keep their relationship off social media. Eagle-eyed fans managed to put two and two together. They concluded that Anele was dating the Buzza, who is allegedly a lawyer and a Xhosa Prince of the AbaThembu tribe.

Fans first spotted them together when Buzza shared a picture alongside the mother of one, and Anele commented that she was the happiest girl in the world.

Anele also somewhat made her relationship with Buzza social media official when she shared pictures of her and her man's Halloween costumes last year. The star dressed as Cruella De Ville, while James was dressed as Stanley Ipkiss from The Mask.

Mdoda sparked engagement rumours after flaunting a diamond ring at the Oscars. Social media users noticed the flashy ring on her ring finger and speculated that Buzza had popped the question.

What you need to know about Anele Mdoda

Anele started her career as a radio personality and DJ in 2004. By then, she was a student pursuing politics and international relations at the University of Pretoria. While on campus, she met Grant Nash, and after interacting for a couple of days, the two built on-air chemistry.

Later on, in 2007, she landed a gig at Highveld FM, a Johannesburg-based radio station. When she landed the job, she saw the need for a co-host. She suggested Nash, and that is how the pair made their show a success. At Highveld FM, they hosted an evening show that aired on weekdays. They worked at Highveld FM for one year.

Thembisa Nxumalo's marriage allegedly collapses

While Anele Mdoda is celebrating a new chapter in her relationship with Bonelela Buzza James, her sister Thembisa's marriage is reportedly facing difficulties.

Briefly News reported that Thembisa and her husband, Mfanelo Nxumalo, separated. According to reports in February, Mfanelo Nxumalo moved out of their home and is renting an apartment in Northcliff. In addition to moving out of their home and finding a new partner, Nxumalo and Mdoda allegedly communicate via email.

Source: Briefly News