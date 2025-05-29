South African music producer Oscar Mbo and his girlfriend Lerato Phasha welcomed their new baby recently

The Vuka hitmaker posted pictures of their maternity shoot and also videos of them welcoming their newborn baby at the hospital

Many netizens flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the popular couple

Oscar Mbo and Lerato Phasha welcomed their newborn baby. Image: @leratophasha, @oscarmbo

Halala! Congratulations are in order for the popular couple, Oscar Mbo and Lerato Phasha as they welcome their new bundle of joy to the world of the living.

Recently, the Vuka hitmaker excitedly announced on social media that he and his girlfriend's precious cargo has arrived, though they had kept their pregnancy under wraps and away from the public eye.

The music producer posted several pictures of their cute maternity photoshoot and also videos of them welcoming their newborn baby at the hospital on his Instagram page, this happened months after Oscar Mbo was busted for allegedly cheating on Phasha in October 2024.

See the post below:

Fans and celebs congratulate the couple

Shortly after the star excitedly shared the good news on social media, many of their fans and celebrities flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Here's what they had to say:

Amapiano DJ, DBN Gogo wrote:

"Congratulations."

Actress Gaisang Noge said:

"This is so precious!"

kokieberry commented:

"Ahh congratulations guys."

DJ Speedsta responded:

"Ahhhh Mbizo’s!! 🙏🫶🏾 Congratulations Abuti."

zandyskosana replied:

"Ohhhh mannn congratulations you two."

nangu_lo congratulated the couple:

"Kwande ntwana yam ❤️❤️ Congratulations my outtie! God is good!"

bontle_lesejane stated:

"I knew I was right. I saw that she was baking, congratulations mama, May motherhood treat you well."

Oscar Mbo and Lerato Phasha shared their maternity photoshoot pics. Image: @oscarmbo

Three celebrities who became parents in 2024

Stepping away from rumours and speculation, here are three celebrities who were pregnant and welcomed bundles of joy last year:

1. Angela Atlang

Botswana-born actress Angela Atlang, who portrays Itseng Motsamai in Muvhango, welcomed her baby, Arie, in February last year. Atlang shared the news of her pregnancy on her Instagram account and later shared a photo of her little one.

2. Handré Pollard

Popular rugby player Handré Pollard and his wife, Marise, also became parents in 2024. The Springbok fly-half introduced baby Hunter to the world in an Instagram post in April.

3. Shane Eagle

Award-winning rapper Shane Patrick Hughes, known by his fans as Shane Eagle and his fiancée, Nicole Swartz, also welcomed the birth of their firstborn, baby Gia, last year. Swartz also confirmed on her social media account that they were expecting a bundle of joy.

