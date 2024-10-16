South African House Music DJ and producer Oscar was busted for allegedly cheating on his girlfriend Lerato Phasha

The Yes God hitmaker was said to have cheated on Phasha with a girl from Daveyton, East Rand, whose name is Mamello Tyatyi

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Oscar Mbo's infidelity

Oscar Mbo allegedly cheated on his girlfriend. Image: @oscarmbo

Bathong! The South African House Music DJ and producer Oscar Mbo has been trending lately for all the wrong reasons, and this time around, it was for his infidelity.

Oscar Mbo busted for allegedly cheating on his girlfriend

The famous music producer and DJ Oscar Mbo has made headlines again after his drama with Makhadzi at the Bloemfontein Macufe Festival on Saturday, 12 October 2024.

Recently, the star was busted for allegedly cheating on his girlfriend, Lerato Phasha, with another girl from Daveyton in the East Rand. The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula exposed the girl with whom Oscar Mbo was allegedly cheating and revealed that her name is Mamello Tyatyi.

Khawula posted the picture of the girl alongside Oscar Mbo on his Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Oscar Mbo is cheating on his girlfriend Lerato Phasha with Mamello Tyatyi from Daveyton."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Oscar Mbo's infidelity '

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Oscar Mbo allegedly cheating on his girlfriend. Here's what they had to say:

@Oracle5152 questioned:

"Are we late to declare October as a national cheating month?"

@MaKoopano said:

"One thing about men. Don't praise them cause the minute you do...yah!"

@KaroroMitchelle wrote:

"Djs deserves an Oscar when it comes to cheating... Chai."

@Legend_Sqwai responded:

"Cheating everywhere, no one is safe."

@EpicSolaris replied:

"What do people who cheat look for that they can't/don't find at home?"

@Simphiweyinkoc_ commented:

"MacG said all DJs cheat. Now I believe him."

Oscar Mbo's latest picture convinces Mzansi that he is bleaching

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that media personality Oscar Mbo's latest picture left fans with more questions than answers about his skincare routine.

Per the fans, the star's skin had gone a few shades lighter. Oscar Mbo is being roasted for his skin on social media. The hitmaker had Mzansi buzzing after reports that he had gotten lighter due to skin bleaching.

