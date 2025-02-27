Curro Durbanville High School wowed the internet with their impressive inter-school blazer flash performance, forming complicated shapes like fish, Superman and the sun

The impressive choreography, where students dramatically flipped their blazers to reveal their white shirts in perfect synch, went viral not only in Mzansi but in the US too

The hosts of Good Morning America were in awe as they discussed the viral clip, wondering how long it must have taken the learners to master the flawless choreography

Leanners from Curro Durbanville made international headlines outdoing themselves in their flash performance. Image: @curro_durbanville

Curro Durbanville High School, the first school launched in South Africa by the Curro Group, has put Mzansi on the global map after being featured on an American morning show, where presenters enthusiastically discussed their creativity. Known for its academic, sports and innovative student culture, the school has proven that South Africans are a force to be reckoned with, not just academically, but in creativity too.

The breakfast morning show clip was shared by TikTok user @pastordreofficial showcasing the jaw-dropping inter-school display that left social media users impressed.

The TV presenters discuss the choreography

The clip begins with one presenter announcing that they are crossing over to watch a South African school, Curro Durbanville. As the clips play, they discuss the various creations made by the high schoolers using their blazers and shirts, including the sun, Frozen, a fish and a lion.

The presenters are left stunned, wondering how long it must have taken for the group to master the flawless choreography. One presenter mentions that he loves how Disney hits are popular in Mzansi.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA shows shares their pride in the Cape Town school

Online, the reactions continued to pour in, with many expressing pride in how South African talent is being recognised globally. Others humorously suggested that more schools should start training their learners for similar viral-worthy performances, while some joked that the school fees at Curro Durbanville were about to rise.

South Africans were impressed by a Cape Town school's creativity during their inter-school games. Image: curro_durbanville

User @Tiffany Jane Nicholson said:

"Not me watching this video while my lion runs on his treadmill to power my Wifi so that I can stream Disney+ because we're smart that way 🤭."

User @Sedii 💗 shared:

"Curro fees after this 😭✋🏾."

User @Merlin joked:

"America finally found South Africa 😂😂it took them long enough 😂😂."

User @Venessa Hammond shared:

"Well done to our Curro Durbanville High School ❤️🙏 congratulations."

User @rowenmeraki said:

"Our kids are putting us to shame. We adults are out there spreading racial hatred, while the future leaders are being creative.👌 Thank you for this magical moment. 😍."

User @Carlos_Ndie_Matu commented:

"I will say it again, if South Africa or Africa had as much budget for entertainment as America and Europe, we would be a power house in entertainment, I believe we are more creative than those nations."

