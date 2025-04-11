Actress Pearl Thusi and her ex Walter Mokoena have been praised by Mzansi fans for their commitment to their daughter Thando Mokoena

The pair were both present at Thando’s recent prom celebrations which earned admiration from local fans

Local netizens reacted on social media to say Thusi has a beautiful family, while some questioned the parents’ other relationships

South African actress Pearl Thusi and her ex Walter Mokoena have impressed Mzansi with their co-parenting skills.

Despite being separated as a couple, actress Thusi and entrepreneur Mokoena have remained committed parents and their relationship has garnered respect from local fans.

Walter Mokoena and Pearly Thusi were present during their daughter Thando Mokoena's prom celebrations. Image: thando_mokoena.

Both Thusi and Mokoena attended the prom celebrations for their daughter Thando Mokoena, and both sharing pictures of their family on social media.

Pearl Thusi and Walter Mokoena share love for their daughter

The Mokoena/Thusi family celebrated Thando's prom on the Instagram post:

During the prom celebrations, South African fans swooned over Thando’s stunning dress which was designed by local designer Gert-Johan Coetzee.

While fans showed their admiration for the couple’s love for their daughter Thusi remains one of the most iconic Mzansi beauties after her various appearances on television and in movies.

Thusi has starred in local and international projects while she is a regular model for several prominent brands.

Thando showed off her stunning dress on her Instagram account:

Thusi and Mokoena live separate lives

While Thusi continues to shine on Mzansi's social scene, Mokoena has endured questions over his professional life after reports emerged that he was unable to pay salaries.

The former SABC Sports presenter and current owner of media outlet Joburg Post though dismissed the rumours of his struggles and is committed to being a success.

Despite Mokoena’s denial, reports suggested that the entrepreneur has been unable to meet several obligations, with staff members saying they had not been paid for months.

Actress Pearl Thusi and Walter Mokoena lives separate lives as the parents of Thando Mokoena. Image: Unique Nicole/Getty Images and waltermokoena/Instagram.

Fans admire Thusi and Mokoena

Local netizens reacted on social media to praise Thusi and Mokoena for their co-parenting skills while others were concerned about their current relationships.

AgriGrowthBuzz admires the couple:

“Great parenting.”

iThando asked a question:

“Y’all like American things, when did matric dance change to ‘prom’?

Ese7391 is a fan:

“They are very beautiful.”

AbishaBishop felt for their partners:·

“I understand they're doing it for the child but their current partners will feel some type of way.”

Khalim_Felakuti gave their opinion:

“Co-parenting is favoured by women mostly. They definitely support and find it cute all the time, reading the comments sekuthiwa bafanele njani, how did it get there!?. It's great for the child indeed but hey amajitha awasathembi nexx ngoba they know the nature of women!”

TlotlisoM_liked the pic:

“Nice family pic.”

Phillibecks made a note:

“Step father is waiting for them to finish everything so that he can spend time with her. Being step father is not good people should listen.”

Sabelo_mgobhozi was curious about something else:

“Why was Walter Mokoena fired from SABC?”

Sniper_elite_ noticed something:

“Damn, she looks like her father.”

sharon_DiamondG is an admirer:

“They make a beautiful family.”

Pearl Thusi shows love for her daughter, Thando Mokoena

As reported by Briefly News, South African actress and model Pearl Thusi showed off her tight bond with daughter Thando Mokoena on social media.

The Mzansi beauty shared a special moment with her daughter, Thando, and called her ‘perfect’ while sharing parenting duties with ex Walter Mokoena.

