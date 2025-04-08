A True 'Black Pearl' Moment: Thando Mokoena Stuns at Her Prom
- Thando Mokoena, the daughter of actress Pearl Thusi, stunned local fans with her beautiful dress at the prom
- Mokoena followed in her mother’s footsteps by flaunting a bespoke design by South African designer Gert Johan Coetzee
- Local netizens reacted on social media to show their amazement at the stunning dress worn by the beloved teenager
Local netizens were amazed by the stunning dress worn by Pearl Thusi’s daughter Thando Mokoena at her prom.
The daughter of South African actress Thusi wore a dress designed by renowned local designer Gert Johan Coetzee, who has previously partnered with her mother.
Mokoena and her mother share a tight bond, with the actress often sharing loving posts on social media about their relationship.
Thando Mokoena thanks Get Johan Coetzee
Watch Mokoena show off her dress in the Instagram post below:
According to her Instagram account, Mokoena thanked Coetzee and said she played a role in the design.
Mokoena said:
“This dress is everything I’ve dreamed of and more thank you so much. You are an incredible designer, I had an amazing time brainstorming this dress with you and it came out even better than we both imagined.”
Gert Johan Coetzee replied:
“Thank you so much for your kind words Thando. I'm thrilled you loved the dress and that it exceeded your expectations. I also had a blast brainstorming with you - it was such a joy to bring your vision to life.”
Take a look at the flashy ride Mokoena used for prom in the Instagram post below:
Pearl Thusi loves her daughter
Thusi, who recently appeared on the show Awkward Dates, is a well-known local actor and model, while she has reached cult status as a Mzansi beauty.
As part of their tight bond, Thusi also shared her New Year’s Eve celebration with her family on social media, bringing much love from local fans.
The 36-year-old Thusi has appeared in various local shows while she is also attributed with global projects such as The Scorpion King: Book of Souls and Bulletproof 2.
Fans are amazed by Mokoena’s dress
Local netizens reacted on social media to say they were amazed by Mokoena’s dress, saying the teenager looked beautiful.
Mrsmaverick was impressed:
“This is stunning! Love the black pearls.”
Hesticoetzee was stunned:
“Really something extraordinary and extra special.”
Intombazanekagogo_ praised the teen:
“THE REAL BLACK PEARL.”
Oliphantkgomotso loved the pics:
“You look beautiful, Thando. Gert, you did an amazing job as always. I can't wait for you to dress my daughter at her matric ball/dance.”
Award-winning make-up artist blaqbee.nyosemnyama was amazed:
“I’ve never seen anything more beautiful.”
Pearl Thusi shows a tight bond with their daughter on reality TV show
As reported by Briefly News, South African actress Pearl Thusi and her daughter Thando Mokoena showed off their tight bond during an episode of The Real Black Pearl.
Local fans gushed over the pair’s tight bond as they shared a heart-to-heart moment on the reality TV show.
