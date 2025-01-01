South African DJ Pearl Thusi spent New Year's Eve with her first-born daughter, Thando Mokoena

The media personality and her daughter shared numerous videos from their get-together

Pearl Thusi's fans were in awe over Pearl's parenting, saying Thando is a respectful young lady

Pearl Thusi had a blast on New Year's Eve with her daughter, Thando Mokoena. Image: @pearlthusi

A video of Pearl Thusi and her daughter on New Year's Eve has gone viral.

Pearl and Thando steal hearts with new video

What better way to close off the year with your loved ones? Pearl Thusi spent the final hours of 2024 with her teenage daughter, Thando Mokoena. She posted a cute video of herself embracing her baby girl, which left peeps swooning.

Musa Khawula shared a video of Thando Mokoena and her mother, Pearl Thusi, having a blast on NYE, and it garnered reactions.

Fans wish Pearl and daughter a happy new year

Many people sent well wishes to Pearl Thusi and her daughter, saying she did a good job in raising her.

mbusocenge gushed:

"Happy New Year, Thando no Sthe🔥❤️. Your love reminds me of my daughter and I. But the age gap is quite huge, 55 and 18."

nadia nakai said:

"Happy Happy New Year Pearl and Thando!"

mbusocenge stated:

"Ncoh baby. What happened 😢dont cry you'll always be her baby."

mohdy__c stated:

"My favoUrite mommy and daughter duo."

nthabisengjafta said:

"Maka-Thando wishes you and Thando a happy new year’s."

yvettedgayle stated:

"Happy New Year. I love you both."

miss_mao_mahomo replied:

"A mama's love for her baby girl beautiful @pearlthusi and @thando__mokoena ❤️❤️ Happy 2025."

leyoyaskeen wished:

"Happy new year❤️and all the best in the new year."

babyboyyneo said:

"It's never luck it's always God."

thandoville said:

"All I feel is love ♥️ happy new year, babe."

Pearl on why adoptive daughter does not live with her

In a previous report from Briefly News, Pearl Thusi got real on her reality TV show that her adoptive daughter, Okuhle, no longer lives with her. Pearl said this is because she preferred being closer to her grandmother, cousins, and biological parents in KwaZulu-Natal.

People lauded Pearl Thusi for her honesty, but some trolled her, saying that her biological daughter Thando might have been discomforted with living with her.

People highlighted that Okuhle's challenges in Johannesburg might have driven her away, and many agreed that she is now in a better environment.

