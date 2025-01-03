Gqom singer Babes Wodumo remembered her late husband, Mampintsha who passed away in December 2022

It was confirmed that the former Big Nuz member passed away in hospital after he suffered a mild stroke

South Africans showered Babes Wodumo with love on her social media account and consoled her

Babes Wodumo remembers her late husband Mampintsha. Images: @babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

Babes Wodumo, real name Bongekile Simelane is still mourning the passing of her late husband Mampitsha's death.

The singer took to her social media account on Thursday, 2 January to remember the father of her son.

The talented Gqom singer also penned a message to the late musician on Christmas Eve 2024.

"Today marks my husband's passing on 24 December. So this means that today, it would be two years. Keep on resting in peace, Mashimane. Love, Babes," she wrote.

Babes Wodumo's fans comforted her and admitted that Durban has not been the same since Mampitsha's passing.

South Africans responded to her post

The talented singer Babes Wodumo took to her Instagram account on Thursday, 2 January to pen a sweet message to her late husband.

"I still choose you," she wrote.

@Iamsbusisok said:

"Ey the streets are empty. There's nothing out there. It only comes around once."

@machirimarodi replied:

"May the spirit of our Lord and savior Jesus Christ comfort you in this difficult time and give you peace, sorry for your loss."

@teedoroyal wrote:

"We love you, Babes. May the Lord be with you always."

@hopewell_mjaivysa__khoza responded:

"I Durban ayisafani without Mpintsho" (Durban is not the same without Mampintsha).

@miss_zoey4u replied:

"Feel free to inbox me if your heart is aching. You are never alone, nawe uyayazi, deep down inside your soul mntase. Let it all out. God hears everything, my dear, and I know your heart will eventually heal."

@rueqor_dj said:

"Without this couple the internet is dry. Without Babes' husband, Durban entertainment is so dry."

@smangaliso8814 wrote:

"Love comes once in our lives."

Mampitsha passed away

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in December 2022 that Babes Wodumo's husband Mampintsha passed away following his hospitalisation.

The hitmaker's record label announced that he suffered a mild stroke when he was returning from a performance.

