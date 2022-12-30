L'vovo broke his social media silence on Friday following his recent hospitalisation due to a minor stroke

The hitmaker penned the late Mampintsha a heartfelt tribute which he posted on his Instagram page

Mzansi's social media users were saddened that L'vovo was still hospitalised and wrote him comforting comments

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

L'vovo posts a goodbye post to Mampintsha. Image: @mampintsha_shimora and @lvovosa

Source: Instagram

Mampintsha's death has moved many people in South Africa and tributes have been pouring in from ordinary citizens and celebrities.

L'vovo echoed the sentiments of many people and said Mampintsha should rest in peace in a post he wrote on Instagram.

The Durban musician is currently hospitalised after he suffered a stroke and could not attend the funeral.

"Hambe kahle mnganiwami nami ngiyalulama. Will visit once I’m fully recovered. I love you always, Love TaTa."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A few days ago rumours started spreading online that L'vovo had died, but his record label Derrango Records announced that he was still alive and recovering.

"This notification serves to dispel the trending rumours that he has passed. This is untrue and grossly hurtful to his family. He is hospitalised and making excellent progress."

@tbotouch said:

"This is painful man."

@amanda_miya498 wrote:

"The pain of seeing his child growing up without a father not even having a memory of him. "

@sthiloloh mentioned:

"A picture that says a thousand words."

@lebo9010 posted:

"May God send His healing angels to heal you. Phuma lapho it's not your place."

@prissy577 stated:

"Get well soon, sending love.❤️"

@ci.ndi7128 added:

"Speedy recovery Derrango."

@simonmntambo said:

"Get better bhuti. We are praying for you."

@bhuti_zwane mentioned:

"Only God knows, Rest well to the brother and get well Derrango."

L’vovo hospitalised after suffering a minor stroke during his performance, SA reacts: “Is It a coincidence?”

Briefly News reported that another Durban musician suffered a stroke. L'vovo Derrango has been hospitalised after suffering a "minor stroke" during his performance in Ndwedwe, KwaZulu-Natal on 23 December.

The Kwaito legend's record label dropped a statement following the incident. According to the press release, L'vovo is currently in hospital receiving medical attention. The star is responding very well to medication, according to his team.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News