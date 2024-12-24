Talented Gqom singer Babes Wodumo remembered her late husband, Mampintsha

The celebrated former Big Nuz singer passed away two years ago after he suffered a stroke

Mzansi showed love to Babes Wodumo and consoled her after sharing her heartfelt post

South African couple Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha were recently trending topics on Shimora's death anniversary.

Babes Wodumo remembers the late Mampintsha 2 years after his passing. Image: @babeswodumo on Instagram, Frennie Shivambu via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Babes Wodumo remembers Mampintsha on death anniversary

It has been two years since the passing of Durban Gqom and Kwaito music legend Mampintsha. The singer died on 24 December 2022 after he suffered a stroke.

The singer penned a heartfelt note to him on Instagram, remembering him three years after his passing. Babes mistakenly said he passed away three years ago, whereas he passed away two years.

"Today marks my husband's passing on 24 December. So this means that today, it would be two years. Keep on resting in peace, Mashimane. Love, Babes," she said.

Mzansi shares reactions to Babes Wodumo's post

Netizens consoled Babes Wodumo and said she would be okay and that she should allow herself time to grieve.

@liciousmajae shared:

"It's two years oe. H passed December 2022."

@TalentNyonie consoled:

"Take heart, Babes, such is the journey in life."

@justnyoo said:

"The pain is so deep, Babes. Sorry, dear. It is actually 2 yrs skaado not 3 yrs Nana neh."

@SniperSoMkhonto shared:

"They sayd time heals all wounds inkinga we don't how much time. Qina sisi."

@NondumisoM14 shared:

"Feels just like we just heard the news. Condolences to you Babes, nd your family."

@barbie_t34353 consoled:

"I don't blame her. To lose someone you love is a nightmare; two years feels like a lifetime. Grieve is the final act of love."

@sbu__007 exclaimed:

"Oh, what happened to Shimora. We are all crying."

@AGlossylips said:

"You gained a great Angel and Amazing Dlozi sisi."

Mampintsha look-a-like spotted on a boat

In a previous report from Briefly News, Babes Wodumo was recently reminded of Mampintsha when a look-a-like showed up.

In a recent post, Babes Wodumo shared her reaction after seeing an eerie picture since Mampintsha's death.

