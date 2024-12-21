Babes Wodumo lost the love of her life, Mampintsha, who passed away in 2022, and she was recently reminded of him

The late member of Big Nuz suffered a deadly stroke and was survived by his wife, Babes Wodumo, and their son, Sponge

In a recent post, Babes Wodumo shared her reaction after seeing an eerie picture since Mampintsha's death

Bongekile Simelane, best known as Babes Wodumo, reminded people about the loss of her husband, Mampintsha. The late musician, who passed away on 24 December 2022, left a void in the South African music industry.

Babes Wodumo saw a Mampintsha lookalike in a photo and shared her reaction. Image: babes_wodumo

Babes Wodumo recently made a candid admission on Instagram after spotting a picture of Mampintsha's lookalike. Online users shared their reaction to the photo.

Babes Wodumo in awe of Mampintsha's doppelganger

Babes Wodumo admitted that seeing a picture of a man who looked just like Mampintsha affected her. The man was sitting next to a woman while posing on a canoe. She reposted the photo of the man and wrote:

"Ngaze ngathuka guys. (I am shocked.) 🤣😳"

SA amazed by Mampintsha lookalike

People commented on the video with some cracking jokes. Many people expressed amazement at the uncanny resemblance between the man and the late Mampintsha. Read the comments below:

ishu_sabz said:

"I knew he wouldn’t just leave us like that. ❤️"

wenkosi_gracey commented:

"Yo, they look very alike."

nozipho.___ gushed:

"Hayi, bengithi throwback 😢"

sunbbesanel added:

"Is it not him, vele? I'm confused now."

nompumelelomabanga joked:

"Shimora lite🤣"

djusu_official remarked:

"Go get your man, sis 😂❤️ "

