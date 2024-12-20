The South African radio personality LottLove stunned as a bridesmaid at JR and Tshepi Vundla's wedding

The picture of LootLove looking gorgeous was posted by the controversial blogger Musa Khawula

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Lootlove's look as a bridesmaid

LootLove stunned as a bridesmaid. Image: @lootlove2

The South African radio personality and mother Luthando 'LootLove" Sosha recently stunned as a bridesmaid at JR and Tshepi Vundla's white wedding.

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a picture of the Metro FM radio presenter looking gorgeous in her bridesmaid attire on his Twitter (X) page. JR and Tshepi had social media buzzing with images and videos of their white wedding as they officially tied the knot.

The picture was captioned:

"LootLove playing bridesmaids at Tshepi Vundla and JR's wedding as if she ain't got left to raise twins by her lone self and got replaced by Gigi Lamayne. The way i'd scream."

See the post below:

The radio personality also posted the pictures of herself on her Instagram page and captioned them:

"Love is all the colours in one, at full brightness! It was an honour to share your special day with you @tshepivundla & @jrafrika! Congratulations again, Mr & Mrs B! You already know I’m ready to do this again, right? So same time, same place next year? Make-Up: @lloydmbeauty. Ph: @_rtcstudios. Dressed By: @otiz_seflo."

See the images below:

Netizens compliment LootLove

Many netizens flooded the comment section with compliments on how stunning LootLove looked as the bridesmaid. Here's what they had to say:

@Cecilia_Mthwane wrote:

"Lootlove is gorgeous gorgeous."

@mokone_eddie said:

"She is so gorgeous kodwa."

@ToastKing6 complimented:

"No, but this woman is gorgeous. No matter what you say, you can't change that, muhle Losisi. Uyafaneleka. Dresses look so good on her yho."

@DonatellaZine commented:

"Reason is a bum anyway so him being there wouldn’t have made any difference."

