South African rapper JR and his baby mama, Tshepi Vundla, tied the knot after seven years together

Pictures and videos of the couple's white wedding circulated on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the couple's exquisite wedding

Rapper JR and Tshepi Vundla got married. Image: @tshepivundla

Source: Instagram

South African celebrity couple Thabo 'JR' Bogopa and Matshepang 'Tshepi' Vundla recently sealed the deal.

The couple got traditionally married in 2023 when JR paid lobola to the Vundla family.

Earlier, the mother of two and Mzansi's hip-hop rapper JR finally said I Do at the altar as pictures and videos of their white wedding circulated on social media; the couple tied the knot after seven years together.

The controversial news and gossip page MDNews posted a picture of the couple and a video on their social media page.

The post was captioned:

"JR and Tshepi Vundla have officially tied the knot, celebrating their union after seven years together."

See the post below:

Netizens react to the post

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to JR and Tshepi officially tying the knot. Here's what they had to say:

@justMakhura said:

"He doesn't look very happy."

@Blaq_Mannequin wrote:

"Love is beautiful man! Congrats to them."

@D_RejectedStone responded:

"She looks excited."

@TheRealSmomoh replied:

"Wow, that's some great news; congratulations to them."

@Mafa6232 commented:

"I would have been more beautiful if naba apere tswana traditional attire. black people who still marry ka white gown, it will end in tears."

@rabie_sihlabelo said:

"Haibo 7 not 12 years kanti you guys are playing with us manje."

@MssLingz mentioned:

"Give short guys a chance."

Khutso Theledi shows off Italian husband she met online

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Khutso Theledi and her bae looked ravishing in new photos she shared on Instagram.

Metro FM presenter Khutso Theledi and her Italian husband trended online after they stunned in new photos. Theledi wished her fans a Merry Christmas by sharing a sweet message and picture. In the images, the radio personality looked make-up-free in a black dress and a white sun hat. Her husband went simple with a brown tee.

Source: Briefly News