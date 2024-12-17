A die-hard fan of Amapiano sensation Zee Nxumalo recently jumped on stage during the singer's performance

A viral video of Zee Nxumalo embracing the fan and performing with him was shared by Musa Khawula

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to the video

A fan jumped on stage for Zee Nxumalo. Image: @zeenxumalo

Source: Instagram

One thing about fans is that they'll show their favourite celebrity how much they love them, and one for sure did that for the Amapiano sensation Zee Nxumalo.

Recently, the young star has been trending on social media after a video of her running away after a fan jumped on stage to hug her. In the clip, we also see the Amapiano star Zee Nxumalo embracing the star and performing with him on stage.

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted the clip on his Twitter (X) page.

The post was captioned:

Fan jumps on stage while Zee Nxumalo is performing."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Zee Nxumalo's video

Shortly after the video was posted on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@I__am__Ohmz commented:

"Kanti what is the security's job regarding such things?"

@ChrisEcxel102 said:

"She ran for her dear life."

@SagewaseSouthAh wrote:

"She ran away and came back and remembered, Hawu standwa sami ulana nawe kuzo Changer ma gear."

@LeonelTlhageng said:

"The amount of people finding this funny is concerning. Yes, the fan meant well, but that shouldn't be happening!!! These events attract anything, we'll attend those Chris Brown shows because we'll not be reduced to such."

@Khethiwemphake replied:

"There was no security at that time. They only called them after this. Here is the video."

Trouble between Dlala Thukzin and Mbalenhle Mavimbela

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mbalenhle Mavimbela went on a rant online and exposed her alleged boyfriend for cheating on her. It is allegedly Durban Muso Dlala Thukzin.

SA is convinced he has done this before, while others assume it is a PR stunt to promote her upcoming debut single.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News