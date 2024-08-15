Zee Nxumalo shines on 'Friends of Amstel: The Challenge' new game show on eTV: "I enjoyed myself"
- Amapiano star Zee Nxumalo shined on Friends of Amstel: The Challenge new game show on eTV
- Amstel Premium Beer invited media and celebs to the exclusive star-studded watch party where the game show was launched in Sandton
- Speaking to Briefly News, Zee Nxumalo talked about the amazing experience of being on the show and being part of Friends of Amstel
Amstel Beer recently launched something amazing featuring some of the greatest South African artists.
Zee Nxumalo shines on Friends of Amstel: The Challenge
Amapiano singer Zee Nxumalo has been breaking barriers ever since she came into the limelight, and she recently shined on a new upcoming game show, Friends of Amstel: The Challenge.
Amstel launched a game show in partnership with eTV and hosted an exclusive star-studded watch party, which was attended by the media and the likes of Sjava, Msaki, Zee Nxumalo, Boohle, Pearl Thusi, and Lawrence Maleka.
The show celebrates music while putting friendship to the test for bragging rights and a five-star Friends of Amstel travel experience. Each week, four friends clash with a celebrity and their crew in a clash of wits, bonds, and beats.
Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Zee Nxumalo shared about her experience on the show trying something new.
She said:
"I enjoyed myself on the show, it was such a great experience and I wish to be a part of it again. I will be performing at the Friends of Amstel in Joburg this November and I can't wait you know, for my fans to actually see and experience me performing live. Also I will teasing some new music, hoping to release before the end of the year."
Another celebrity participant in the show, Sjava, told Briefly News that he also enjoyed having to play a game with his hometown friends and fans:
"I really had a good time you know especially that I had an opportunity to be a part of this show along with my hometown friends."
