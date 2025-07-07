A video of Seemah sharing a moment with fellow content creator, Sandile Gwambe aka Ubhubesi, at the Durban July event went viral on social media

She captioned the video with a playful caption that added to the speculation that there could be more than friendship between them

Fans and celebrities showed support, cheering Seemah on and throwing shade at Ghost Hlubi

Seemah shared a viral moment with fellow content creator Ubhubesi at Durban July. Image: _ubhubesi, s.eemah_x, ghost.hlubi

Source: Instagram

South African content creator Seemah has Mzansi buzzing after a flirty moment at the just-ended Durban July event. A video of her being cosy with fellow content creator Sandile Gwambe, popularly known online as Ubhubesi, has fans convinced there’s more than just content brewing between them.

The Durban July event held on Saturday, 5 July 2025, under the theme 'Marvels of Mzansi' showcased the best in haute couture, and Seemah may have walked away with more than just memories. Seemah has been in an on-and-off relationship with popular YouTuber Ghost Hlubi, but her viral moment with Ubhubesi suggests she may have found a replacement.

Seemah gets cosy with fellow content creator at Durban July

In a video shared on her Instagram account on Sunday 6 July 2025, Seemah shared a moment with Ubhubesi that left Mzansi buzzing. She added fuel to the fire with a playful caption suggesting that she was smitten by Ubhubesi. The video was captioned:

“Idk man🥺”

In the video, Seemah noticeably blushed after Ubhubesi shook her hand. The video cuts before showing the two laughing after seemingly sharing a joke.

Watch the video here.

Netizens react to Seemah's cosy video with Ubhebesi

In the comments, fans and entertainment industry peers such as Lasizwe and Lady Du cheered her on. Others threw shade at Ghost Hlubi and declared Ubhubesi an upgrade, while others tagged him in the comments section.

Here are some of the reactions:

lasizwe cheered:

“Siri play ‘Outside’ by Cardi B🤭 That’s my gal🥰🤭”

ladydu_sa said:

“Siri, please play 'Catalia izinto zam zihambango layini' 🤣🤣😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love this for you.”

lif3wstephy shared:

“We approve😍”

notmadefromclout remarked:

“Ghost Hlubi you are officially fired😢”

_its.marcyy advised:

“Yhoo, it's time that you love yourself and leave Ghost Hlubi. He doesn't see you, nor does he respect you. Move on and find someone better💋”

ghost._ exclaimed:

“Ghost Hlubi was found shaking.”

beyond.za declared:

“Finally, you get to be with a better good-looking man😍. Not that one looking like a lesbian stud 😩”

Seemah shared a video of her being cosy with Ubhubesi at Durban July. Image: s.eemah_x, _ubhubhesi

Source: Instagram

Ghost Hlubi addresses Seemah and MacG

While Ghost Hlubi hadn't commented on Seemah's viral moment with Ubhubesi at Durban July, he previously shared his thoughts on another incident involving her.

Briefly News reported that Ghost Hlubi reacted after learning that his girlfriend, Seemah, went on a date with popular podcaster MacG and had some alone time.

MacG is Seemah's boss, and the two went out for drinks, allegedly with the full knowledge of MacG's wife, Naledi.

Seemah said that she and MacG talked about her relationship with Ghost Hlubi, who was calling her nonstop throughout their date.

Reacting to the story, a frustrated Hlubi said that his girlfriend going out with another man didn't sit well with him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News