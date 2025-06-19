Ghost Hlubi has finally addressed the relationship with his girlfriend Seema and her boss, MacG

The YouTuber revealed that she and Mac went out together, and Hlubi got upset and labelled the apparent "date" as inappropriate

Mzansi said Hlubi's reaction was valid and called Seema out for not taking her boyfriend's feelings into consideration

Ghost Hlubi says MacG and Seema going out doesn't sit well with him. Images: Instagram/ s.eemah_x, ghost.hlubi, Twitter/ MacGUnleashed

Ghost Hlubi is crashing out on social media after learning that his girlfriend, Seema went out with MacG and had "one-on-one time."

Ghost Hlubi addresses Seema and MacG

Famous content creator, Ghost Hlubi, is trending after news broke out that his girlfriend, Seema, went on an apparent date with MacG.

This, according to Seema, happened after bumping into Mac and his wife, Naledi, at Seema's apartment complex:

"Mac said, 'Let's go drink.' So we go, but Naledi said she would stay behind with her friends. There were three of them so I just went with Mac."

While she's narrating the story on Spreading Humours, her co-host, Yanda Woods, commented:

"One on one time? We shouldn't be surprised if you get a raise mos?"

Seema addressed the backlash from her outing with MacG. Images: s.eemah_x, MacGUnleashed

Seema says upon arriving at the venue, they got weird looks from patrons and she had to ask them to not take pictures or videos, an incident Mac confirmed in his version of the story:

"I was like, 'Guys, please don't take videos,' because it was going to look weird. They're gonna be like, 'You're busy with your boss.'"

She revealed that they eventually sat and had some drink and talked about her relationship with famous YouTuber, Ghost Hlubi, who was apparently calling her non-stop.

Reacting to the story, a frustrated Hlubi said his girlfriend going out with another man didn't sit well with him:

"I don't know any guy who wouldn't think that's weird. Your honey is going out with another guy, doesn't matter what their relationship is, they're going out for drinks, that's a date; tell me that's not weird to you. As a person in a relationship, you can't be moving like that."

Here's what Mzansi said about the Seema and MacG situation

Netizens said Ghost Hlubi's feelings were valid, and that Seema was wrong for going out with another man, no matter their relationship:

Bra_Mash_ said:

"Ghost is valid. And also, what kind of a married man are you going out drinking at night with your employee who’s a female and young? What's your wife saying about it?"

chiwalot asked:

"If your girl cannot consider your feelings, why are you with her in the first place?"

raliseboo supported Ghost Hlubi:

"I mean, he does have a point. Drinking with your boss? Aii, I'd rather be called insecure, too."

Ghost Hlubi and his supporters said Seema's "date" with MacG was totally inappropriate. Image: ghost.hlubi

Joyfield16 added:

"I heard the 3 sides, MacG's, Seemah's and Ghost's side. I'm afraid, Ghost Hlubi's reaction was very VALID."

innocent_lal posted:

"Nah, the boy is valid."

Nkosina29410987 advised Ghost Hlubi:

"Brother, she knew that was wrong, that's why she told people that, and yet she did anyway. That means she doesn't care about your feelings. You are well within your rights to get mad."

