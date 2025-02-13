South African content creator Ghost Hlubi has revealed on the LTido Podcast how much he makes on YouTube

Ghost Hlubi is not the first YouTuber to publicly disclose how much he earns from content creation, Lerato Nxumalo is the latest one

Fans had a lot to say about Ghost Hlubi's determined mindset, with some stating that they felt inspired to work harder simply by watching this episode

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The popular South African YouTuber, whose real name is Khanya Hlubi, recently revealed that he earns around R160K per month from YouTube alone. Image: Ghost Hlubi

Source: Instagram

South African content creators are making it big, especially on YouTube. One such creator is Ghost Hlubi, whose real name is Khanya Hlubi. He is a South African media personality who gained prominence through his prank videos.

It all started back in 2017 when his light-hearted videos went viral on social media, gaining him hundreds and thousands of followers. Currently, his YouTube account is about to hit a million subscribers. But how much is he making through content creation?

Ghost Hlubi's YouTube earnings

In a recent interview on the LTido Podcast, Ghost Hlubi shared that he is making quite a good living from the money he earns through YouTube. He said he makes good money from his different social media accounts, but for YouTube only, he makes roughly R160 000 monthly.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

This is not the first time a South African content creator has come out to say they earn a decent living out of content creation. Recently, actress Lerato Nxumalo gave Mzansi a glimpse of her monthly earnings. She revealed that she earned around R58 000 over 28 days.

With the high unemployment rate in South Africa, it's safe to say that the content creation industry is one of the important interventions in the fight against youth unemployment in the country. If Ghost Hlubi and other content creators, such as his girlfriend Seemah Mangolwane, can make so much from creating content on social media, what more could you ask for?

Ghost Hlubi started his content creation journey in 2017 with viral prank videos, and now he’s on the verge of hitting one million subscribers on YouTube. Image: Ghost Hlubi

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Ghost Hlubi's interview

After the interview was posted on YouTube, fans flooded the comments section, applauding Ghost Hlubi for his hard work. Here are the comments:

@katlegoselahle6707 commented:

"You can look at it however way you want to, like him or not, but this kid is a Hustler..."

@Facts_Only_SA:

“That’s not even a Doctors salary”😂😂😂😂 That time he is right."

@tladi4denanaz354 wrote:

"I wanna see this🎉coming from inspiration 🔥I wanna give Ghost his flowers🙏He made me believe anything is possible as long as you work hard for it and stay consistent🙏shout out to Ghost."

@talashtalash3265 shared:

"Now this gives me a reason why I woke up ghost you are a living inspiration continue to inspire us I truly needed a motivation."

And @bokkieult6746

"This kid has a pushing P mindset."

Ghost Hlubi's content is one that keeps people talking, particularly when he includes Seemah, his girlfriend. This one time, Ghost Hlubi pranked Seemah with a marriage proposal; the video went viral, and people were not having it. However, on the LTido Podcast, Ghost Hlubi made it clear that what people see on social media is not his real life.

South Africa YouTubers worth watching

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported on the ranking of the most famous South African YouTubers worth watching, which was based on the number of subscribers as of 2024. The list considers content creators whose work is commonly watched.

However, the list it exempts preachers, musicians, DJs, and motivational speakers whose sessions are uploaded on YouTube. Instead, it features regular vloggers.

Source: Briefly News