Valentine's Day is around the corner, and the South African media personality Dr Musa Mthombeni did something special for the women in his life

A video of the child star gifting his mother, grandmother and mother-in-law with red roses went viral on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Dr Musa's cute gesture

Dr Musa Mthombeni gifted his mother's for Valentine's Day.

Source: Instagram

The former YoTV presenter Dr Musa Mthombeni melted many hearts on social media with his recent gesture for Valentine's Day.

The media personality who had netizens convinced that he won the R32M Powerball made headlines as the news and gossip page MDNews posted a video of the star gifting his mother, grandmother and mother-in-law with a huge bouquet of red roses for Valentine's Day.

The clip went viral on social media after it was shared. The caption reads:

"Dr Musa Mthombeni gifts his mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother flowers for Valentine’s Day."

Netizens react to Dr Musa's heartfelt Valentine's Day gifts

Shortly after the video of the star who sent a strong message to Afrikaners was posted on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reaction. Here's what they had to say:

@ADS_ZAR said:

"After seeing his mom's house, he is really not beating the Lotto winning allegations."

@zulukingdom77 wrote:

"I bought 5 Lotto tickets for that R102 million powerball jackpot.....let me go check them out."

@nolomoifa replied:

"Wow, he even buys them flowers. Nah, he is rich rich..."

@shenengu82971 commented:

"All good for the optics but if anything was to happen to him today(God forbid) - who will inherit all his millions? Is it a question of family planning or he is not allowed RAW."

Dr Musa and Liesl trend

Source: Getty Images

Dr Musa and Liesl trend

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Dr Musa Mthombeni faced criticism for repeatedly expressing his love for his wife, Liesl Laurie Mthombeni, on social media, with fans accusing him of appearing desperate.

The backlash stems from a recent Instagram post where Dr Musa left multiple comments on Liesl's stunning picture, including one where he asked her to make him a father.

