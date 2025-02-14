“They Choose the Worst Times”: Man Shows Unexpected Debit Order That Took His Last Money, SA Amused
- A young man shared his shock after his balance dropped significantly due to an Apple Music subscription charge
- The gent was only left with enough money to buy a cool drink after the debit order went through, and he showed off his balance on TikTok
- Social media user took to the comments section, laughing and sympathising, with many sharing their financial struggles
Debit orders usually have fixed dates, and sometimes, when they don't get anything on the day of deduction, they notify a person.
A local guy, under the TikTok handle @nathanreidugc, was shocked when his R59.99 Apple Music subscription was deducted, leaving him almost penniless.
The man shows off his bank balance
In the video, Nathan Reid, visibly shocked, points at his balance of R25.08, displayed in the backdrop of the video, exclaiming his disbelief. He captioned his video noting the worst timing of the monthly subscription debit, saying he was at his lowest post financially.
Watch the TikTok video below:
SA comments on the man's bank balance
The video gained traction, with 191K views and many comments from social media users who reacted in stitches, sharing their own similar stories. Some expressed shock at the fact that Apple Music had a regular fee that users had to keep track of, while others laughed and emphasized @nathanreidugc's situation, sharing how much they had left in their banks.
User @Cresan Chetty said:
"They choose the worst times 😂😂."
User @Tash asked:
"Are we all at our lowest? 😫"
User @TheNotoriousMoe joked:
"Gonna have a playlist for lunch."
User @Chevonne Josephs said:
"Apple has no respect for anyone I swear. Just random."
User @edwina038 detailed:
"They did me dirty! I thought it was scammers but how is this possible?"
User @Lekker_Stukkie_Ding😛🔥
"Happens to the best of us. Stay strong king 😎."
Source: Briefly News
Source: Briefly News