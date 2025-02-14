Controversial media personality Gareth Cliff constantly finds himself trending on social media for the wrong reasons

Recently, the former 5FM presenter was roasted after he attacked a social media user, dissing their physical appearance

Many netizens didn't let him free as they also came for the media personality's looks

Netizens dragged Gareth Cliff on social media.

Source: UGC

Controversial media personality Gareth Cliff keeps making headlines on social media for all the wrong reasons.

Recently, the former Idols SA judge was once again roasted on Twitter (X) after attacking a netizen who was responding to a tweet he shared.

In the tweet, Cliff had written that competency threatened incompetent people, and in response, the netizens also mentioned that equality frightened the oppressors, and this tweet led to the former 5FM presenter attacking the tweep's physical appearance.

All this happened after Gareth was accused of spiking Marah Louw's drink.

He said:

"There’s no such thing. For example, you’re in the lowest percentile for looks."

Netizens roast Gareth Cliff online

Many netizens roasted Gareth Cliff after he attacked a social media user who challenged his tweet. Here's what many had to say:

@dramadelinquent said:

"Gareth, you’re no oil painting so if I were you, I’d keep quiet about other people’s looks when you look like a chipmunk."

@Avigeek96 wrote:

"A white person talking about a black person's looks? The jokes write themselves."

@Dave_Theb replied:

"You’re in no position to talk about looks."

@RupertChild87 commented:

"Not you talking about looks, you are not the most good-looking person either, with that yellow teeth? Only your mama thinks you are handsome simply to not hurt your ego from Shoprite..."

@PebetsiKatli tweeted:

"Once you go for someone’s looks, you have unfortunately lost it. If only you were taught the functionality of the brain and its rationality instead of inheriting hatred from your parents towards black people, now you can’t even reason without logic, the hate is leading."

Gareth Cliff attacked a netizen on social media.

Source: Getty Images

Gareth Cliff responds to Rachel and Siya Kolisi's divorce

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in November 2024 that the former 5FM radio personality Gareth Cliff faced backlash for his opinion on Siya and Rachel Kolisi's split.

Cliff addressed people's frustration over the Springboks captain and Rachel's separation.

