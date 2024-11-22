Lerato Nxumalo Shows Off Her YouTube Earnings, Fans Inspired: “I Also Want to Become a YouTuber”
- Lerato Nxumalo revealed her impressive YouTube earnings, earning R58,000 (around $3,200) over the past 28 days
- Fans were inspired by her transparency and success, with many praising her for showing the potential of content creation
- Social media users expressed their interest in joining YouTube, with some curious about how earnings are taxed
Lerato Nxumalo is raking in the bag through her YouTube channel. The actress and content creator inspired fans when she revealed her monthly earnings for the past 28 days.
Lerato Nxumalo reveals her YouTube earnings
Lerato Nxumalo is on her way to becoming the top-earning content creator in South Africa. The popular actress recently gave Mzansi a glimpse of her monthly earnings.
According to a post shared on X by Musa Khawula, Nxumalo revealed that she earned around R58 000 over the past 28 days. The post read:
"Lerato Nxumalo reveals her YouTube earnings for the past 28 days totaling to over $3.200 which is equivalent to R58 000."
Fans react to Lerato Nxumalo's post
Social media users were inspired by how much Lerato Nxumalo makes on social media. Some praised her for being transparent, while others were inspired to join the content creation world.
@izidabazabantu said:
"November is a good month, even Big Nandz is getting paid good money and the month is still on going."
@Emmy_Jiyane commented:
"Yep she's ranking it big. I just checked vele she's making so much."
@AbulelaF wrote:
"She earned 43k, she posted yesterday on her IG; there’s definitely money on YouTube. I remember SneGugu once posted her earnings of 70k, but the issue is most people only watch YouTubers that live soft, not just anybody."
@visse_ss added:
"Social media is the future of earning money"
@LeoL66008 commented:
"Someone educate me please im not being funny. Are these earnings taxed already or u have to directly submit and declare your earnings? TIA"
@angelsdaughterr said:
"I think I wanna become a YouTuber 🥹"
Lerato Nxumalo shows off her engagement ring
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that former Scandal! actress Lerato Nxumalo is officially off the market. The star announced her engagement on social media.
South African media personality Lerato Nxumalo is engaged. Social media users have scrutinised Lerato's relationship, with others alleging that she was dating a married man. The actress, popular for playing Phakamile in the famous soapie Scandal!, shared the amazing news on social media.
