Siv Ngesi criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa’s response to General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s explosive allegations

The star believes that the President will protect his colleagues who are facing serious allegations

Some South Africans supported Ngesi’s view, while others remained hopeful that Ramaphosa would take real action

South African actor Siv Ngesi has shared his thoughts on President Cyril Ramaphosa's response to General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's explosive allegations, which implicated top government officials.

Siv Ngesi criticised President Ramaphosa's reaction to General Mkhwanazi's allegations. Image: Sonia Recchia, Maja Hitij and Foto24/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Like many South Africans who took to social media to air their grievances after Ramaphosa’s statement, calling the allegations a serious national security issue getting top attention, The Woman King actor thinks the President won’t actually deal with the claims, but will just protect his colleagues who were thrown under the bus by General Mkhwanazi, in his press briefing on Sunday, 6 July 2025.

He said:

"You won’t do jackshit! You’ll protect your evil and corrupt comrades!"

SA reacts to Siv Ngesi's post

Social media users were divided following Siv Ngesi's reaction to President Cyril Ramaphosa's statement. Some believe the President will take action and get to the bottom of the serious allegations against senior government officials, including ministers. South Africans believe the allegations must be addressed in order to restore the public's trust in the police.

Others shared Ngesi's sentiments, noting that everything will be swept under the carpet and those accused of serious criminal acts will go scot-free.

@MrGanca said:

"Might not - but public confidence in our police force is important. Without it? Nobody is safe. Lawlessness will take over. So we NEED to calm the noise. BUT, this is also a watershed moment. And serious reform is needed as well. Time for Cyril to stand up big time!"

@makgopo34419 commented:

"He's as guilty. I swear, anyone who's going to vote for ANC in the next elections hates themselves."

@Frank_R3000 wrote:

"Someone warn him that he might find the country ungovernable if they make the wrong move with the country's No. 1 General."

@Khosi_4_Life_ added:

"When has he ever intervened, this clown?"

@RockyB44427546B noted:

"Just like how y'all be voting for the ANC in 2026 bese niyabuya lana ku X nizosibangela iscefe!"

@matuk12773 wrote:

"I remember him expressing shock and promising to get to the bottom of Bushiri's escape."

Siv Ngesi's response to President Cyril Ramaphosa's statement received mixed reactions. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Political parties react to General Mkhwanazi's damning allegations

In similar news, Briefly News reported that political parties including the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), ActionSA, the Democratic Alliance (DA), and the MK Party have called for urgent action after KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi exposed a criminal syndicate, which implicated top cops and ministers.

The MK Party, which was named the official opposition in 2024 after the general elections, praised Mkhwanazi in a statement posted on its @MkhontoweSizwex X account on 6 July 2025. The party said Mkhwanazi's revelations underscore a relentless commitment to safeguarding South Africans and upholding the sanctity of the law.

