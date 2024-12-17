The seasoned actor Luthuli Dlamini recently did a photoshoot amid rumours of him being homeless

The picture from his photoshoot was shared on social media by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to Luthuli's photoshoot

Once again, the seasoned actor Luthuli Dlamini has made headlines on social media regarding recent rumours about his living situation.

Why Luthuli Dlamini had a photoshoot

The seasoned actor Luthuli Dlamini hasn’t been seen on TV or at other industry-exclusive events, and everyone was left wondering why.

Recently, the star has been beating the allegations and rumours of him being homeless and living at an abandoned house used by drug addicts after a source claiming to be Dlamini's neighbour told the media that the star had been financially struggling and homeless for almost a year.

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a picture of Luthuli Dlamini, the former Scandal! actor had a photoshoot done to prove that he is neither broke nor homeless.

Netizens react to Luthuli Dlamini's picture

Shortly after the picture of the actor was shared on social media by the controversial Musa, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@Mafa6232 wrote:

"Is he in Europe or what? that dress code is not make sure, we currently have hot conditions mo SA."

@mau7o7 commented:

"He's trying to play being okay, but the borrowed wardrobe and general physique are not playing along."

@Dzivhuluwany replied:

"There is something kind of off about this picture."

@HikatekileUnati responded:

"Mara he looks like he was bathing with paraffin."

@sibongilenduna mentioned:

"King beating the allegations."

