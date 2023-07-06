Global site navigation

Pic of Mampintsha’s Look-a-Like Leaves SA in Stitches, Shimora’s Fans Crack Jokes: “We Don’t Die We Multiply”
Celebrities

Pic of Mampintsha’s Look-a-Like Leaves SA in Stitches, Shimora’s Fans Crack Jokes: “We Don’t Die We Multiply”

by  Jessica Gcaba
  • The late Mampintsha Maphumuolo had tongues wagging after a picture of his doppelganger went viral
  • Netizens were left in stitches as they shared their thoughts on the man looking like Mampintsha
  • Shimora passed away in December, the day before Christmas, due to health complications

Mampintsha's look-a-like causes a stir.
Mzansi had cracked jokes after spotting Mampintsha's doppelganger went viral. Image: @mampintsha_shimora
Source: Instagram

The late Mampintsha had tongues wagging after pictures of his doppelganger went viral.

Netizens convinced that man pictured at a club is Mampintsha

A Twitter user by the handle @Collen_KM shared a snap of the man surrounded by club hostesses.

Although he was faced the other way, many still could not help but notice that he looked like Shimora.

Here is what mzansi said:

@MukelooS said:

"We don't die. We multiply."

@AkaOleseng said:

"It is exactly him."

@Kagiesure said:

"Bro, I see Mampintsha neh."

Babes Wodumo, the wife of the late Shimora, leaves Mzansi drooling after her snap

The Gqom superstar, Babes Wodumo, finally got her groove back in a sultry Instagram post.

In the post, Babes wore a see-through picture lying in bed.

Mzansi had showered her with praises.

Kabza De Small's doppelganger sets tongues wagging

In a previous report by Briefly News, Mzansi had uncovered Kabza's look-a-like.

A graduate by the name of Kydot Besii caused a stir online after several peeps mistook him for being the world-renowned DJ.

Source: Briefly News

