Pic of Mampintsha’s Look-a-Like Leaves SA in Stitches, Shimora’s Fans Crack Jokes: “We Don’t Die We Multiply”
- The late Mampintsha Maphumuolo had tongues wagging after a picture of his doppelganger went viral
- Netizens were left in stitches as they shared their thoughts on the man looking like Mampintsha
- Shimora passed away in December, the day before Christmas, due to health complications
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
The late Mampintsha had tongues wagging after pictures of his doppelganger went viral.
Netizens convinced that man pictured at a club is Mampintsha
A Twitter user by the handle @Collen_KM shared a snap of the man surrounded by club hostesses.
Although he was faced the other way, many still could not help but notice that he looked like Shimora.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!
Here is what mzansi said:
Young lady posts TikTok video with Jacob Zuma and little boy, Mzansi has many questions about who she is
@MukelooS said:
"We don't die. We multiply."
@AkaOleseng said:
"It is exactly him."
@Kagiesure said:
"Bro, I see Mampintsha neh."
Babes Wodumo, the wife of the late Shimora, leaves Mzansi drooling after her snap
The Gqom superstar, Babes Wodumo, finally got her groove back in a sultry Instagram post.
In the post, Babes wore a see-through picture lying in bed.
Mzansi had showered her with praises.
Kabza De Small's doppelganger sets tongues wagging
In a previous report by Briefly News, Mzansi had uncovered Kabza's look-a-like.
A graduate by the name of Kydot Besii caused a stir online after several peeps mistook him for being the world-renowned DJ.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News